Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Big Series vs Orioles

The San Diego Padres square off with the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series beginning Friday at Camden Yards.

After dropping four consecutive series in a skid that saw the Padres lose 11 of 13 games, the squad bounced back with a much-needed series win over the Cincinnati Reds to kick off the second week of June.

Now, back in second place in the National League West, the Padres will have to continue digging themselves out of a hole after a rough stretch of games.

While San Diego has been searching for a consistent offense, the team has relied on their pitching staff to find ways to win games. Their hurlers will have to continue looking sharp in the team's upcoming series against the Orioles.

Padres vs Reds Pitching Probables

Friday, June 12: RHP Griffin Canning vs. RHP Shane Baz

Canning, one of the many veteran signings by president of baseball operations A.J. Preller this offseason, has struggled mightily in 2026. The right-hander has posted a 6.34 ERA with 33 strikeouts across 32.2 innings of work since he made his season debut at the beginning of May.

Opposite Canning will be Orioles right-hander Baz, who is sporting a 4.09 ERA with 66 strikeouts across 77 innings pitched. He has allowed two or fewer runs in his last four starts, including just one run in three of them.

Saturday, June 13: RHP Randy Vasquez vs. TBA

The Orioles haven't announced who will get the start in Saturday's matchup against the Padres at Camden Yards. As for the Friars, Vasquez will be on the hill in the second game of the road series.

The right-hander has been one of the most reliable starters all season but has struggled as of late, and the Padres will need a strong performance from him over the weekend. He is sporting a 3.63 ERA with 53 strikeouts across 69.1 innings pitched in 2026.

Vasquez hasn't been as sharp in his last seven games, posting a 4.29 ERA. The Padres will need the right-hander to fend off the Orioles lineup in this series, so he'll need to limit the damage as much as possible given San Diego's struggling offense.

Sunday, June 14: RHP Walker Buehler vs. LHP Trevor Rogers

Like Canning, Buehler was one of Preller's numerous veteran signings in the offseason. It wasn't clear whether the right-hander would pan out, but he's remained in the rotation since cracking the Opening Day roster.

Buehler has posted a 4.33 ERA with 53 strikeouts across 62.1 innings pitched this season. He's had stronger outings in his last seven outings, producing a 3.62 mark overall.

Rogers will be the Orioles' starting pitcher in Sunday's series finale. The left-hander is sporting a 6.15 ERA with 44 strikeouts across 60 innings of work. He's given up three-plus runs in two of his last starts.

How to Watch Padres vs Orioles June 12-14

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 4:05 p.m. PT/7:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 10:35 a.m. PT/1:35 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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