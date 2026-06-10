Padres' $2.5 Million Pitcher Getting Dangerously Close to DFA Territory

The San Diego Padres have been mixing around multiple pitchers in the starting rotation this season due to injuries taking place.

San Diego entered the season with a lot of questions around this group, and despite their best efforts, these issues still remain. The Padres are currently without both Joe Musgrove (elbow) and Nick Pivetta (elbow), but they could be getting them both back following the All-Star break.

However, until then, the guys in the rotation will be needed to step up and keep this team alive in the standings.

One pitcher has been struggling heavily of late, and he could be in danger of being let go very soon. This would be veteran Griffin Canning, who signed with the team on a one-year deal this offseason.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Canning as one of the more likely players from the Padres to get designated for assignment soon if his struggles persist.

Canning has made seven starts for the Padres this season, posting an ERA of 6.34 over 32.2 innings of work. The right-hander had his season delayed while recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered last season, and since he's returned, it's been a struggle.

To Canning's credit, his first outing for the Padres was solid, and the team thought he would provide some depth to this rotation. Canning went five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven batters.

But since this performance, Canning has allowed at least three runs in five of his last six starts. The right-hander has struggled with command, and he's been very prone to giving up the home run.

In addition to Pivetta and Musgrove potentially returning to the rotation, the Padres could also get Germán Márquez back soon. Márquez has been out since early May with forearm nerve inflammation, but he is gearing up for a return.

The Padres could soon have the rotation that the front office envisioned over the offseason, but until then, staying alive will be the key. This team wants to compete for the World Series, and with all the injuries, the front office could also look to the trade deadline to make a few improvements.

This could all result in the Padres letting Canning go, especially if his numbers don't improve over the next month or so.

"If and when both Musgrove and Pivetta return after the All-Star Break, too, it could be curtains on Canning's tenure in San Diego," Miller wrote.

San Diego can't keep throwing him out onto the mound every fifth days without feeling like he can help the team win games. He's also only guaranteed $2.5 million on his contract.

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