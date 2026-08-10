Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Series vs Brewers

The San Diego Padres, fresh off a series win over the Houston Astros, are welcoming the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers into Petco Park for three games this week.

The Padres (62-57), have won 12 of their last 16 games, and sit just one game back of the final wild-card spot in the National League.

The Brewers (74-44), have won their last two series and are 5-1 over their last six games overall.

The two teams met in Milwaukee in mid-May, with the Brewers taking two out of three games.

Padres vs Brewers Pitching Probables

Monday, Aug. 10: RHP Casey Mize vs. RHP Logan Henderson

Mize, the Padres' last-second trade deadline addition, will look for much better results in his second game with San Diego.

The right-hander allowed eight runs on nine hits and didn't get out of the fourth inning last week against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was embarrassed by his performance after the game.

"Not the first impression I wanted to make for my teammates and for the fans," Mize said to reporters. "Pretty tough time to have the worst start of my career. I just put us in a really tough spot, didn't give us a chance to win. So, frustrated and embarrassed by that."

With the Detroit Tigers, Mize had a 2.70 ERA across 16 starts and 86.2 innings pitched. He faced the Brewers in late April, allowing one run over six innings with seven strikeouts in a Tigers win.

As for Henderson, he's been dominant this season across his 10 starts, going 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 50 innings of work. He opened the season in Triple-A and then missed over a month of time due to a back injury.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: RHP Walker Buehler vs. LHP Kyle Harrison

Buehler is taking the mound for the Padres in the second game of the series and will look to give San Diego as much length as possible.

Buehler hasn't completed five innings in either of his last two starts, and hasn't completed six innings since June 3.

Overall, the right-hander has a 5.07 ERA across 108.1 innings this season. He's consistently posted every turn through the rotation, making 23 starts.

As for Harrison, he's enjoying a breakout season, sporting a 2.84 ERA across 88.1 innings with 111 strikeouts to 21 walks.

He faced the Padres in May, pitching five shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: LHP Robbie Ray vs. RHP Dustin May

The Padres' other deadline addition in Ray will take the mound in the series finale, also looking for better results than his team debut.

The left-hander allowed four runs on seven hits and five walks over five innings. He, too, wasn't happy with his first impression.

“I just kind of put myself in bad situations with the walks,” Ray said “I mean, I think that’s the biggest thing. Was just getting a little quick tonight. Got groundballs, but, you know, they were in situations with traffic on, and I think overall just got to limit the walks.”

With the San Francisco Giants, Ray had a 3.08 ERA over 122.2 innings.

As for May, he was also a deadline-day addition, but had a good first impression in his Brewers debut, allowing two runs over six innings with five strikeouts.

May faced the Padres twice this season as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. In May, he allowed three runs (two earned) over six innings with seven strikeouts. In June, he had the best start of his seven-year career, throwing a complete game shutout while allowing just one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts.

Overall this season, the right-hander has a 4.30 ERA over 115 innings.

How to Watch Padres vs Brewers August 10-12

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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