Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Upcoming Series vs Reds

The San Diego Padres are hosting the Cincinnati Reds for three games at Petco Park to kick off the second week of June.

The Padres are in desperate need of a series win, as they've dropped four consecutive series and 11 of their last 13 games overall. They currently sit at 33-31, eight games back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

The Padres are half a game back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for second place in the NL West as well as the third and final wild-card spot in the NL.

The Reds (31-33) are going through struggles of their own, as they're 2-8 over their last 10 games and have dropped three consecutive series. They've lost four games in a row and were just swept by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Padres vs Reds Pitching Probables

Monday, June 8: RHP Walker Buehler vs. LHP Andrew Abbott

Buehler is taking the mound for the Padres in the series opener as he looks to get them back on track.

Buehler has turned into an incredible minor league addition for San Diego, currently sporting a 4.53 ERA over 57.2 innings pitched.

Over his last five starts, he has a 3.29 ERA across 27.1 innings of work.

As for Abbott, he has a 4.06 ERA across 68.2 innings with 47 strikeouts to 31 walks. He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven starts.

Tuesday, June 9: RHP Lucas Giolito vs. RHP Chase Burns

Giolito has made four starts for the Padres, sporting a 4.86 ERA across 16.2 innings of work. He completed five innings in each of his first two starts, but has only pitched a combined 6.2 innings in his last two.

As for Burns, he's in the midst of a dominant year, going 7-1 with a 2.05 ERA. He has 81 strikeouts over 70.1 innings of work and is among the best pitchers in the NL this year.

Wednesday, June 10: RHP Michael King vs. RHP Brady Singer

The Padres finally have the pitching advantage in the series finale with King taking the mound, looking to get himself back on track after a few shaky starts.

King has allowed four earned runs in each of his last three starts, raising his ERA to 3.40 on the year.

As for Singer, he's struggled this season, accruing a 5.89 ERA across 55 innings. He's allowed three or more runs in five of his last six starts.

How to Watch Padres vs Reds June 8-10

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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