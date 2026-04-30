Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for White Sox Series

The San Diego Padres are opening up a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox this weekend, giving the team a chance to get back in the win column. Following a hot stretch of play, the Padres have now lost three of their last five games.

This includes the team dropping two out of three contests against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park. The series with Chicago was a little disappointing for the Padres as the pitching staff got lit up throughout.

Overall, San Diego allowed 20 runs over the three games to the Cubs, a game plan that won't typically work out well. But the Padres do come into this series only half a game back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, holding a record of 19-11 for the year.

As for the White Sox, they are currently 14-17 on the season, sitting in third place within the American League Central. The White Sox are coming off a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels, helping them boost their record.

It has been a nice start for the White Sox to open the 2026 season, especially considering that they have been at the bottom of the standings for multiple years. San Diego took two of three games against the White Sox in 2025.

Probable Pitchers

Friday, May 1: RHP Germán Márquez vs LHP Noah Schultz

Saturday, May 2: RHP Michael King vs RHP Sean Burke

Sunday, May 3: RHP Randy Vásquez vs LHP Anthony Kay

In the first game against the White Sox, Germán Márquez gets the nod, and he will be looking for a better outing than his last time out. Márquez allowed four runs over six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On the year, he's 3-1 with a 4.38 ERA.

Michael King gets the ball in the second game, and he has been one of the more consistent pitchers for the Padres this season. Overall, King has made six starts for the Padres, throwing 33.2 innings of work and posting an ERA of 2.41.

In the last game, Randy Vásquez gets the call, and he will be looking to have a strong outing after two poor starts in his last three games. Vásquez has been good for the Padres this season, despite this, putting up an ERA of 2.94 over six starts.

Series Prediction

While the Padres enter this series stumbling a little after the series with the Cubs, they are a better team than the White Sox. In front of the Petco Park faithful, San Diego will sweep this series, getting themselves back into the win column for three consecutive games.

One bold prediction? Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally break his long home run drought to open the season, hitting two in this series. This will open the floodgates for him at the plate, helping the Padres be even more dangerous the rest of the way.

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