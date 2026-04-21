Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Miguel Andujar Starting, Nick Castellanos Out

The San Diego Padres are in Colorado to face the Rockies for the second time in the last two weeks.

The Padres swept the Rockies in a four-game series at Petco Park in early April. Now, they'll look to continue their winning ways in what should be a high-scoring series (as it always is) at Coors Field.

The Padres (15-7) have won five consecutive series and are winners of 13 of their last 15 games. The Rockies (9-14) have lost eight of their last 11 games, but just split a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez is taking the mound for the Padres coming off his worst start of the season against the Seattle Mariners.

Vásquez lasted just four innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits with four walks. It raised his ERA from 1.02 to 2.49 on the year.

Vásquez faced the Rockies on April 9 in the opener of that four-game series, pitching 5.2 innings while allowing just one run with eight strikeouts.

In his career at Coors Field, Vásquez has made three starts, sporting a 4.91 ERA with 20 hits allowed over 14.2 innings.

Opposite Vásquez (at least in the first inning) will be right-handed reliever Jimmy Herget, who the Rockies have used twice as an opener this year, both against the Padres.

Herget has pitched 11 innings this season over 10 appearances, owning a 1.64 ERA. He was the opener for the Rockies against the Padres on April 9, pitched in relief on April 11 and then was the surprise opener on April 12 when Kyle Freeland was scratched from his start.

Herget is likely to be followed by right-hander Chase Dollander, who has a 3.32 ERA across 19 innings this season. He pitched 4.1 innings behind Herget in the first series opener, allowing one earned run. He then pitched behind Herget again in the emergency bullpen game, allowing one run over one inning of work.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, 1B Miguel Andujar, DH Freddy Fermin, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Rockies Lineup vs Padres

Edouard Julien, 2B Mickey Moniak, RF Hunter Goodman, C TJ Rumfield, DH Troy Johnston, 1B Ezequiel Tovar, SS Kyle Karros, 3B Jordan Beck, LF Brenton Doyle, CF

How to Watch Padres vs Rockies on Tuesday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, April 21 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.