Padres Lineup vs Cubs: Jake Cronenworth Out, Fernando Tatis Playing Second Base

The San Diego Padres (18-9) are welcoming the Chicago Cubs (17-11) into town for a three-game series between two of baseball's best teams.

The Padres haven't lost a series this month, while the Cubs were riding a 10-game winning streak before losing their last two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend.

This is a rematch of last year's wild-card series, which the Cubs took in three games. The Padres will be looking for some early season revenge, this time at Petco Park.

Padres vs Cubs Pitching Matchup on Monday

Right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez is taking the mound for the Padres against Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd.

Vásquez is in the midst of a breakout season, sporting a 1.88 ERA with 30 strikeouts to eight walks over 28.2 innings of work.

Vásquez is coming off his best start of the year against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field where he pitched seven shutout innings in a historic win for San Diego. He's been one of the league's biggest surprises early this season.

As for Boyd, he's getting set to make his fourth start of the year after spending three weeks on the injured list due to a left biceps strain.

He struggled in his first start — allowing six earned runs over 3.2 innings — but has allowed a total of four earned runs over his last two starts (10.1 innings).

Overall, he has a 5.79 ERA across 14 innings with an impressive 22 strikeouts to three walks. This will be his second start since coming off the IL.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Miguel Andujar, DH Ty France, 1B Nick Castellanos, RF Freddy Fermin, C

Jake Cronenworth is out of the lineup with a left-handed pitcher on the mound amid his struggles. Castellanos is getting just his second start in the last nine days as he's looking to break out of an early season slump.

Padres Make Roster Move Ahead of Monday's Game

On Monday, the Padres returned infielder Sung-Mun Song to Triple-A El Paso. He was called up as the 27th man for the Mexico City Series.

We have returned INF Sung-Mun Song to El Paso from being the 27th man for the Mexico City Series. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 27, 2026

How to Watch Padres vs Cubs on Monday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs on Monday, April 27 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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