Padres' Luis Rengifo Carted Off Field With Apparent Knee Injury in Scary Scene vs Rays

San Diego Padres utility man Luis Rengifo has been carted off the field on Saturday during the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rengifo suffered an apparent non-contact lower-leg injury in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The trainers appeared to be checking his knee for significant time before he was carted off the field.

Rengifo was down and not moving for a few minutes before being helped up and onto the cart. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg.

Here's a video of the play, in which Rengifo made a throwing error before collapsing to the ground:

The Rays have tied the game... on whatever this was. #padres extremely sloppy, again pic.twitter.com/DDLPflhm9n — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) August 29, 2026

Rengifo was down for several minutes and was in clear pain. He had his towel over his face as he was carted off the field.

Members of the Padres took a knee as Rengifo was down on the field.

Luis Rengifo Revitalized Season With Padres After Brewers Release

Rengifo began the season with the Milwaukee Brewers, who signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal this offseason.

However, he struggled in Milwaukee and was released in June.

The Padres wasted no time bringing him in on a minor league deal. He was promoted to the active roster in July and provided an immediate spark to the team.

Across 38 games, Rengifo has slashed .291/.375/.409 with San Diego. He has four home runs, 17 RBIs and an OPS of .784.

Moreover, Rengifo has continued his utility ways, spending time at second base, third base and in left field for the Padres. He's given the team a much-needed jolt that has led to their winning ways.

“He came along right at the right time,” manager Craig Stammen said of Rengifo earlier this month. “We just needed that little spark and that little bit of energy. And then, he had a hot bat, too.”

Rengifo recently told the San Diego Union-Tribune how lucky he felt to be with the Padres in the midst of a postseason push.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “We have a good group here. … For me, they gave me the welcome feel pretty quick, and so I’m grateful and thanks God for this.”

Rengifo, 29, is in his eight season in Major League Baseball. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels before splitting time with Milwaukee and San Diego this year.

He's set to hit free agency at the end of this season.

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