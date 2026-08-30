Padres Roundup: Luis Rengifo Injury Update, Yu Darvish Could Retire, Ethan Salas Dominating Triple-A

The San Diego Padres lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, 7-6, on Saturday afternoon and fell to 72-64 on the year. They now sit a half-game out of the final wild-card spot in the National League as division rival Arizona Diamondbacks moved into the spot as they have won seven of their last 10 games.

Walker Buehler struck out three across five innings pitched, but allowed three earned runs, seven hits and two home runs. Dustin Harris had three hits and two runs while Fernando Tatis Jr. stole home on a double-steal in the seventh inning.

Manny Machado and Ty France each had two-hit performances, with one of France's hits being a two-run shot (his 100th career home run) in the sixth and Machado bringing in two runs with a single in the seventh. Despite the three-run seventh frame for the Friars, the Rays put up four in the bottom half of the inning and would hang on to win the series.

The loss proved not to be the worst thing to happen to the Padres on Saturday as Luis Rengifo was carted off the field in the seventh inning with an apparent leg injury. The team later diagnosed this as a right knee sprain and Rengifo will be flown back to San Diego for further evaluation.

Update from the Padres clubhouse: Luis Rengifo exited today’s game with a right knee sprain. He’s receiving treatment and will fly back to San Diego for further evaluation. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 29, 2026

In other news, right-hander Yu Darvish is diligently working to get back onto an MLB mound following an offseason Tommy John surgery, but manager Craig Stammen claims that retirement isn't exactly out of the question for the veteran.

"He's been doing the normal Tommy John rehab — some of it at Petco, some of it not at Petco," Stammen said. "We see him here and there. He's on his own timeline. He still doesn't know if he really wants to come back, wants to retire, what his next role is within the organization. We're kind of letting him have his space and do his thing, and right now he's throwing bullpens."

Finally, Ethan Salas has continued to tear it up at the Triple-A level through his first 23 games. Salas is hitting .326/.406/.547 with a .953 OPS to go along with three home runs and 23 runs batted in.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Announce Luis Rengifo Injury Update After Being Carted Off Field in Scary Scene vs Rays

Padres Manager Says Yu Darvish Still Contemplating Retirement Despite Comeback Attempt

Padres Fans Will Be Very Happy About Ethan Salas' Time in AAA So Far

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres utility man Luis Rengifo was carted off the field with an apparent lower-leg injury on Saturday🙏🙏



Here's everything we know⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uU6TrPZn5V — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 29, 2026

3rd hit of the game for Dustin Harris#padres pic.twitter.com/BzYy5lRsYD — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) August 29, 2026

Manny Machado comes through and drives in a pair with his RBI single #padres up 5-3 over the Rays pic.twitter.com/JXFsQxEXlW — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) August 29, 2026

Vive La France! pic.twitter.com/zn7ta6wGie — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 29, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. scores off the double steal and it's 6-3 #padres over the Rays pic.twitter.com/xEknSAECiJ — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) August 29, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen said Yu Darvish is still contemplating retirement even as he attempts to return from another major elbow surgery👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ALXw8LgO3k — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 29, 2026

Courtesy of El Niño 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1wtqKN4Iaa — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 29, 2026

Ethan Salas lines a game tying RBI single to left-center off rehabbing 2026 All Star Justin Wrobleski: pic.twitter.com/AFCviVW7N9 — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) August 30, 2026

Junior Caminero and his childhood idol, Manny Machado, sharing a few moments pregame. pic.twitter.com/R6e7FKn3Jh — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 29, 2026

The man just gets it.



Fernando Tatis Jr. should be a San Diego Padre for life. pic.twitter.com/5fac01JUEX — James E. Clark 3 (@EVT_JClark) August 29, 2026

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