Padres Notes: Craig Stammen Leaves Team, Fernando Tatis Home Run Drought, Manny Machado Update

The San Diego Padres lost to the Chicago Cubs, 8-3, on Tuesday evening and fell to 19-10 on the year. Superstar Manny Machado took the day off to rest his leg while Jake Cronenworth made his first career start at third base.

The offense was fueled by a Xander Bogaerts solo home run in the second inning after trailing by two. A Ty France RBI single in the fourth evened things up, and after falling behind by two runs, Luis Campusano continued his hot streak with an RBI single to bring the Friars within one.

The Cubs tacked on another four runs in the seventh and that was all she wrote for San Diego.

Amid the eventual defeat, manager Craig Stammen had to leave the team to board a flight to attend a funeral. Bench coach Randy Knorr handled postgame media duties on Tuesday and will do the same Wednesday as he was chosen as the acting manager.

In other news, Fernando Tatis Jr. is still without a home run in 2026. Though it is only game No. 29 of the season, his 127 plate appearances without a long ball are nearing the longest he has ever gone without a home run.

Tatis spoke on his confusion with the drought, but doesn't appear to be giving up any time soon.

“I don’t know what the f— is going on,” Tatis said. “But, man, just keep going out there and keep grinding.”

Finally, before Tuesday's game, Stammen provided an update on Machado's injury. The skipper didn't seem too worried about the team's third baseman.

"Manny's doing pretty good today," Stammen said to reporters. "Feel good about where he's at. He's not worried about it at all, I don't think we're that worried about it either."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Baffled by Shocking Home Run Drought

Padres Manager Reveals Manny Machado Injury Update After Monday's Scare

Nick Castellanos Addresses Struggles Adjusting to New Padres Role

Padres Manager Reveals Manny Machado's Injury, Return Timeline

Padres Get Good News on Jeremiah Estrada's Velocity Amid Rehab

4 Former Padres Thriving With New Teams — Should San Diego Regret Decisions?

Padres Lineup vs Cubs: Manny Machado Out With Injury, Surprise Player at Third Base

Padres Tweets of the Day

Enter Xan Man. pic.twitter.com/wxlenulywj — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 29, 2026

Bench coach Randy Knorr discussed what he felt was the turning point in tonight's game, when Craig Stammen left tonight's game and what he's seeing at the plate from Xander Bogaerts: pic.twitter.com/BlDAin8BwN — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 29, 2026

Craig Stammen discussed his thought process behind letting Jake Cronenworth play third base: pic.twitter.com/M1sXxfY2vv — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 28, 2026

A healthy Ethan Salas is a top 25 prospect in baseball pic.twitter.com/09GYq9sdGR — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) April 28, 2026

Best view in all of baseball https://t.co/0oAiKpNzyp — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) April 28, 2026

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