Padres Considering Blockbuster Rafael Devers Trade Ahead of Deadline: Report

The San Diego Padres have set themselves up for president of baseball operations A.J. Preller to buy at the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

After a slump at the end of June and into early July, the Padres have righted the ship, putting themselves right back in the wild-card hunt in the National League. This gives Preller an excuse to be aggressive in deal-making, something he has become known for over the years.

Preller has executed multiple big-time trades, bringing All-Star talent to San Diego consistently. But there were questions as to how the Padres would navigate the trade deadline this year due to the team underperforming and new ownership in the mix.

However, according to MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post, Preller may be looking at another blockbuster move: acquiring slugger Rafael Devers from the San Francisco Giants.

"For example, multiple sources said that Preller has at least considered ways to acquire one of his long-time targets, Rafael Devers, though with seven years at $211 million left on his pact, he has one of the most unappealing remaining contracts in the majors," Sherman wrote. "But the Padres have been determined to add lefty-hitting and starting pitching at this deadline."

Should the Padres Trade For Rafael Devers and His $211 Million Contract?

On the surface, adding another All-Star hitter to a team that desperately needs more offense seems like a good idea. But when you dig a little deeper, Devers may not be the answer for the Padres.

Since being traded to the Giants, Devers has underperformed, with the team struggling to do anything on the field. Overall this season, Devers has hit .249 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs, while putting up an OPS of .797

His power numbers have stayed consistent, but the underlying stats are telling. Devers ranks in the 27th percentile of expected batting average and the 60th percentile in expected weighted on base average this year.

San Diego could use his bat, but given the amount left on his contract, it could be tough to make it work. Devers is still owed $28.5 million each season through 2033, which would be his age-36 campaign.

The Padres already have multiple long-term deals on the books, so taking on Devers' contract would be a mistake. Now, if the Giants were willing to retain a good portion of the salary, then this could be much more intriguing.

Devers is a very good player, even with the underwhelming performance with the Giants. The 29-year-old slugger could help set the Padres up moving forward, giving them a younger star to build around.

But the price it would cost to land Devers, mixed with his contract, doesn't make this seem like a good move for the Padres to make. San Diego may be better off looking elsewhere for offensive help, but with Preller at the helm, nothing is off the table.

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