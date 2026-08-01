MLB Insider Throws Exciting New Wrinkle Into Padres' Trade Deadline Plans

San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller can never be counted out when it comes to trade talks.

Preller has built up a reputation around the league as someone who will do whatever it takes to get what he wants, even if it means mortgaging the future to do so. This has allowed the Padres to field some very successful teams over the last few years, with the organization reaching the playoffs in four of the last six seasons.

Leading up to the trade deadline, there were some questions regarding whether San Diego would be buyers or sellers. However, a recent hot stretch for the Padres, combined with Preller's typical aggressiveness, has the organization considering adding more top talent.

Moreover, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported a new wrinkle into the team's trade deadline plans. According to Nightengale, Preller has been telling opposing teams that the Padres have some extra money to work with due to the new ownership in place.

"A.J. Preller, Padres president of baseball operations, is telling teams that they will have extra money to spend at the deadline with their new owners on the verge of being approved," Nightengale wrote.

With the new owners coming in, there was some uncertainty about how the Padres would operate. But there seems to be a desire to win, with the owners giving Preller and his staff the tools necessary to build a contender.

San Diego is on the cusp of a wild-card spot in the National League, and if the Padres could add at the deadline, it would help fuel a playoff run. The Padres have every intention of reaching the postseason again this year, and the actions at the trade deadline should influence that.

But the Padres do have a few holes that need to be filled, with starting pitching and more offense being the main priorities. San Diego has been linked with a handful of players as the deadline approaches, but how the front office navigates everything remains unknown.

There have been rumors around closer Mason Miller, but it would take an insane haul for the Padres to move him. More likely, San Diego will try to add a controllable starting pitcher and potentially a bat, while shipping out expiring contracts for prospects.

Preller has done well over the years in identifying talent through trades, and this could be his toughest test yet. With the Padres' farm system seen as arguably the worst in MLB, Preller will have to get creative to push deals over the edge.

Thus, it's a major development that the team is open to taking on more payroll, as that could help them facilitate deals without giving up as much prospect capital.

Last year, Preller wasn't able to take on much payroll, forcing him to trade away so many prospects in what was a wild deadline day.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news