Padres Star Expects New Owners to Be Aggressive This Offseason

The San Diego Padres are entering a new era.

José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones are the new owners of the Padres, having officially purchased the team for $3.9 billion after a unanimous MLB league vote in August.

Feliciano and Jones succeeded the Seidler family and have pledged continued investment and a focus on unifying the San Diego and Baja communities.

The expectation is that things will continue as is in San Diego, and the new owners promised it.

So far, the players are buying in.

“They’ve got our full support, and we know that they’re all about winning this thing,” pitcher Joe Musgrove said after the team's National League Division Series exit. “So, we expect some moves in the offseason. You know: Revamp the group, get the pieces that we need and come back and make another run at it.”

The ownership has a ton to do this winter. Immediate roster questions follow their 2026 postseason exit to the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego put up a fight against the Brewers — the team with the league's best record — but it wasn't enough.

The Padres hope they can build on their tremendous second half of the season and have a complete 2027 season.

This 2026-27 offseason will be a massive one for the Padres.

The team faces a complex winter, navigating potential lockout discussions across the league. On top of that, the team already has a sky-high payroll and could have 17 free agents.

It doesn't stop there, as president of baseball operations AJ Preller has a lot on his plate.

Preller needs to rebuild and stabilize a thin starting rotation that could look vastly different in 2027.

Musgrove is expected to be part of that. After two injury-riddled seasons and multiple setbacks, Musgrove will play a vital role in the rotation in 2027.

The 33-year-old is entering the final season of his five-year, $100 million contract.

Since signing that mega deal, Musgrove has been held to 36 games with a 16-8 record, posting a 3.47 ERA, 198 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP in 197 innings.

Musgrove missed the entire 2025 and 2026 regular seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2024.

The Padres activated Musgrove from the 60-day IL just before the 2026 postseason. In two postseason appearances, he pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

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