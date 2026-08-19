Padres Free Agent Signs With Phillies Amid Wild-Card Battle

The San Diego Padres are currently battling for playoff position in the National League wild-card race, with the team holding onto one of the three spots.

San Diego is going up against the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks as the two main competitors for the final spots. All three teams are in for a fight down the stretch, with the Padres holding a two-game lead over Arizona right now.

Philadelphia is a game up on San Diego, and they have now bolstered their pitching staff with a former member of the Padres. Former Padres left-hander Nestor Cortes has signed with the Phillies for the stretch run of the season.

Sources: Free-agent pitcher Nestor Cortes and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a major-league contract. https://t.co/SuY5AYRV1T — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 19, 2026

The Padres acquired Cortes at the trade deadline last year from the Milwaukee Brewers in an attempt to bolster the starting rotation. Cortes made six starts for San Diego, but he wasn't very effective, posting a 5.47 ERA over 26.1 innings.

Cortes suffered a tendon injury down the stretch of the season, and he underwent surgery on his throwing arm in October 2025. The left-hander has been sidelined since, but he's now healthy and ready to help a team out.

Since he's been out for so long, it remains to be seen how he will impact the Phillies this season. But Philadelphia has seen some problems within the starting rotation of late, so adding more depth could be the answer.

The veteran has spent the majority of his career with the New York Yankees, making the All-Star team in 2022. Cortes has a 3.94 ERA over his career in the big leagues.

Can the Padres Beat Out Phillies, Diamondbacks for Postseason Spot?

With the Padres holding onto the final wild-card spot right now, the team will need to keep up the strong performance down the stretch. After an inconsistent June and part of July, the Padres have bounced back and now control their own destiny.

San Diego doesn't have any more matchups with the Phillies, having lost all six games to Philadelphia in 2026. But the Padres do still play the Diamondbacks one more time this year, with the two teams scheduled for a three-game series to close out the season.

The games will be held at Petco Park, potentially giving the Padres a slight advantage. The two NL West rivals have played each other 10 times this year, with the sides going 5-5 overall.

San Diego has seen an uptick in offense over its recent stretch, which has allowed them to get back into the playoff race. Mixing this with strong performances from starting pitchers, the Padres feel like a very dangerous team if they can get into the postseason.

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