Padres Infielder Was Shocked to Be Traded by San Diego

When the San Diego Padres traded infielder Ty France during the 2020 season, the team had no idea that he would become an All-Star just a few years later. France was moved to the Seattle Mariners, and made his first All-Star team in 2022.

The infielder did well with Seattle and stayed with the Mariners for more than four years before the team traded him in 2024. France has bounced around the league since being traded from the Mariners, but he found his way back to the Padres this offseason.

The veteran signed a minor league deal with San Diego this winter, and he reflected on being traded back in 2020. France spoke with Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune about his first stint with the team.

"Chaotic, for sure. I didn’t think it was coming." France said. We were in Colorado. It was during the COVID year. We had a Sunday day game to a Monday night game there. So after the Sunday day game, we did our team fantasy football draft. I think we were in, like, the sixth round of the team draft when Jayce [Tingler] tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey, can you come to my room? AJ [Preller] wants to talk to you.’

"We went up to his room, and that’s when AJ let me know I was traded to Seattle. So I got traded during the fantasy draft."

So far this season, France has played in 27 games for the Padres, hitting .254 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in. His OPS is registered at .791 so far this year, as he has been incredibly productive for the team.

France has proven to be a quality player over the years, but it's been a lack of consistency that has hurt him.

This is why the Mariners elected to trade him, and he ended back with San Diego on a minor league deal. But France is very happy to be back with the Padres, and he is looking forward to helping this team win games this year.

"It’s great to be back here. Like I said earlier, you envision yourself playing for one team your entire career and, you know, we’re back," France said. "To be able to help the group — this is such a talented roster and such a good team — to be able to contribute, it means a lot. And I’m gonna continue to fight and do what I can to help."

While France isn't going to be given everyday playing time, the Padres do seem to value him. His bat has started off well, and he's a Gold Glove defender at first base.

The veteran also went to San Diego State for his college baseball days, making this a homecoming of sorts. All in all, France has been good for the Padres to open the season, and he is hoping to help them claim the first World Series title in franchise history later this year.

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