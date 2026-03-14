All-Star Infielder Believes He Has 'Unfinished Business' With Padres

The San Diego Padres drafted Ty France in the 34th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Eleven years later, he's back with the Padres looking to take care of some "unfinished business."

France joined the Padres in February on a minor league deal after a 2025 season in which he hit .257 with seven home runs, 52 runs batted in and an OPS of .681 across the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays. He was the best defensive first baseman in the American League, winning his first career Gold Glove award. Then, at 31 years old, he was unable to get a Major League deal.

France is exactly where he wants to be, though, as he's looking to put together a second act with the team that drafted him.

“I was very grateful for my time in Seattle and elsewhere, but I felt like there was some unfinished business here in San Diego," France said to 97.3 The Fan. "I never truly wanted to leave, but happy to be back, happy to be a part of this group and looking forward to what’s to come.”

Ty France spoke with @SammyLev about his battle to make the Padres' roster and why he feels like he has unfinished business here in San Diego: pic.twitter.com/RNqWQuQjX2 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 12, 2026

France has emerged as a serious contender to make the Padres' Opening Day roster, hitting .367 this spring with four doubles, five RBIs and an OPS of .924. He's also by far the best defensive first baseman on the team, as Nick Castellanos is attempting to play there for the first time in his career and Miguel Andujar has limited experience there. Gavin Sheets, who played some first base last year, is not known for his defense.

The Padres know what France offers at first base, but they also want to make sure he would provide versatility off the bench, thus trying him at second base and third base, as well. That would give San Diego plenty of flexibility early in the season to get France's bat in the lineup and glove on the field.

"Gold Glove first baseman, need to see him a little bit more at third and second, and see if he can play around the diamond a little bit," manager Craig Stammen said of France. "That’ll help us out, helps his case out, too — making the team and being a versatile defender with some good offense."

He added: “If you can hit, we’ll find a place for you.”

France has the ability to opt out of his minor league contract on March 21 in search of another Major League opportunity. Thus, the Padres may have to make a decision in the next week regarding France's status on the Opening Day roster.

France can also opt out on May 1 and June 1.

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