Padres' Jake Cronenworth Now Making Progress in Return From Concussion

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth has been dealing with a scary situation regarding ongoing concussion symptoms.

Cronenworth has been out since the first week of May due to concussion symptoms, and hasn't been able to get close to a return. However, it seems that the veteran infielder is finally making some progress.

The veteran was seen on the field doing some light work with a trainer ahead of the Padres' series finale against the Athletics.

Great to see Jacob Cronenworth on the field this morning, doing some light work with a trainer. #Padres pic.twitter.com/e6y1GZOK4x — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) May 24, 2026

This is the first time that Cronenworth has publicly done any sort of baseball activity since he landed on the injured list.

Part of why the concussion has been so bad for the veteran is that he played through the problem for nearly three weeks.

Cronenworth originally got hit on the chin with a pitch back in April, but he was cleared of any concussion problems on April 18. However, days later, he started to experience symptoms of a concussion, but he believed it to be altitude sickness.

The Padres were playing the Colorado Rockies in Denver and then the Arizona Diamondbacks in Mexico City, both places where the altitude has been known to cause issues. Luckily, Cronenworth said something to the team when the issues persisted, and he was immediately placed on the injured list.

“We’re probably all football fans, too. We hear a lot about the football guys getting concussions a lot. You wonder how these guys come back from them so quickly," manager Craig Stammen said. "Jake’s having a tough time with it and rightly so. I’m glad that he said something finally and that we can get him right."

Before the injury to Cronenworth, the veteran had been dealing with some problems at the plate, likely due to the concussion. Overall, he hit .144 with one home run, four runs batted in and an OPS of .468.

Cronenworth has been trying to work his way back, but the team has been taking the patient approach to the concussion. Due to how serious these injuries can be, the Padres want to make sure that the veteran is fully healed before he takes the field again.

Infielders Sung-Mun Song and Fernando Tatis Jr. will continue to get opportunities at second base while Cronenworth is out. But this latest update is great news, and hopefully, the veteran can return to the Padres sooner rather than later.

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