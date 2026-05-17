Padres Manager Provides Concerning Jake Cronenworth Update Amid Concussion

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth has been in the concussion protocol for almost two weeks now.

Cronenworth played through the concussion for nearly three weeks before he was placed on the injured list.

Padres manager Craig Stammen recently provided an update on the infielder, saying remains in the protocol without a timeline to return.

“There is nothing new,” Stammen said. “He’s still going through the concussion protocol and all the testing that goes into that daily. He’s doing a lot behind the scenes. But this just shows you how rough concussions are and how tough it is on a person going through them."

Padres manager Craig Stammen gave the latest updates on Matt Waldron and Jake Cronenworth before today's game in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/oSECMIXVM9 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) May 16, 2026

After Cronenworth played through the issue for multiple weeks, the Padres appear to be taking a very cautious approach with him. And it seems that Cronenworth is struggling with being out while dealing with the side effects of the concussion.

“We’re probably all football fans, too. We hear a lot about the football guys getting concussions a lot. You wonder how these guys come back from them so quickly," Stammen said. "Jake’s having a tough time with it and rightly so. I’m glad that he said something finally and that we can get him right."

Cronenworth was originally cleared from the protocol on April 18 after being hit on the chin by a pitch. But the veteran started having symptoms days later, believing that they were due to the high altitude from the Padres being in both Colorado and Mexico City.

However, the issues persisted, and Cronenworth finally said something to the Padres. Cronenworth has been out since, and it doesn't seem like he will be back any time soon.

This is the first concussion that Cronenworth has dealt with, so he didn't know to say anything until the symptoms didn't go away weeks later. The hope is that he can return to the team soon, but his health is the first priority for all involved.

Concussions are one of the trickiest injuries in sports to navigate because teams have to be very careful with how they handle them. With all the new information out now about concussions and the long-term impact, organizations have to make sure that players are fully healed before allowing them to play.

Before he went out, the infielder had struggled at the plate, hitting .144 with one home run, four runs batted in and an OPS of .468. Cronenworth will be given all the time he needs to get back to the team.

For now, Sung-Mun Song and Fernando Tatis Jr. will continue to get opportunties at second base.

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