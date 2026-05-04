Padres' Jake Cronenworth Growing Frustrated Amid Struggles

The 2026 season has been a decent one for the San Diego Padres thus far, but some key players have struggled heavily at the plate. The team can't explain why, but the lack of consistency has impacted the offense from game to game.

One of these players is veteran infielder Jake Cronenworth, who once again has struggled to find his All-Star form from a couple of years ago. Cronenworth has played in 31 games for the Padres so far this season, hitting .147 with one home run, four runs batted in and 23 strikeouts. He carries an OPS of .470

The veteran is on pace for another concerning season, which would mark another frustrating year. Cronenworth can't explain his issues to open the year, opening up about the struggles that he has seen at the plate thus far.

“It’s obviously not the start I want,” Cronenworth said. “It’s been really frustrating. I don’t think I’ve put in a better work of offseason going into spring training. Same thing in spring training, and for this to be the start that I have is obviously really frustrating for me. But I think at the end of the day, I can trust in the process. It’s been really, really hard, and I’ve stayed here late after games to hit in the cage. I’ve gotten here at noon to hit early."

All Cronenworth can do is continue to put the work in and hope for the best when it comes to his issues. But at some point, the Padres may have to make a tough decision for themselves if he were to continue to be problematic at the plate.

“Hasn’t been easy, but it’s one of those things you never hope it happens, but come out stronger on the other side," the veteran said.

San Diego wants to win a World Series this season, and having a player in the lineup struggle like this isn't easy. Cronenworth isn't the only player to be having trouble at the plate, but he doesn't have the same level of star power to help make his case.

After the 2022 season, the Padres signed Cronenworth to a seven-year, $80 million contract extension, and the team is likely having buyer's remorse now. Since the deal was signed, Cronenworth hasn't gotten back to being an All-Star, and he is yet to have an OPS over .750 in a season.

The veteran has four more years left on his deal following the 2026 season, so he will need to turn things around. But if he can't, the Padres could always look to trade him, and Cronenworth has been placed in rumors over the last few years.

But for now, the hope will be that he can turn things around before it is too late. San Diego will work with him to an extent, but in the end, it's up to him to figure it out.

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