Padres Lineup vs Giants: Fernando Tatis Returns, Ty France Out

The San Diego Padres are in San Francisco for three more games against the National League West rival San Francisco Giants.

The Padres and Giants met in the teams' second series of the season in San Diego. The Giants took the first two games before the Padres salvaged the series by winning the finale.

Both teams are in much different places now.

The Padres (20-13) are one of baseball's best teams and currently sit in second place in the NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants (13-21) are one of baseball's worst teams and sit in last place in the NL West.

Padres vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Monday

Right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez is taking the mound for the Padres looking to continue his early season dominance.

Across six starts, Vásquez has gone 3-0 with a 2.94 ERA. He has 34 strikeouts to 11 walks over 33.2 innings of work.

Opposite Vásquez will be Giants right-hander Trevor McDonald making his 2026 debut. McDonald has pitched 18 innings across parts of the last two seasons at the MLB level. He has a career 1.50 ERA with 15 strikeouts to three walks in the big leagues.

Across five appearances (four starts) at Triple-A this season, McDonald has a 5.40 ERA with 12 strikeouts to 15 walks over 15 innings of work.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, 1B Miguel Andujar, DH Freddy Fermin, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Tatis returns to the lineup after getting Sunday's game off. While Tatis is in the midst of the worst home run drought of his career, manager Craig Stammen said Sunday's off day didn't have to do with anything mental.

“Mentally, this guy is tougher than nails,” Stammen said. “He’s got to deal with a lot — all the attention and the expectations. And he handles it really well. These days off are all physical in my mind. I trust how these guys’ minds are. We’re talking to them every day. They’re smiling and laughing. Those are good things. They’re working hard every single day.

“I think part of it is coming off a pretty long road trip where we’re at elevation, and he’s playing right field, second base, running a lot over the field. It’s just good to give him a physical day off so he can refresh himself and get ready to have a good series in San Francisco.”

How to Watch Padres vs Giants on Monday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on Monday, May 4 is 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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