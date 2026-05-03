Padres Lineup vs White Sox: Fernando Tatis Jr Out

The San Diego Padres are looking to avoid being swept for the first time this season on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

The Padres have lost four in a row — the final two games of the series against the Chicago Cubs and the first two games against the White Sox — and are looking to get back on track ahead of a divisional series with the San Francisco Giants.

The Padres were shut out on Sunday, the first time they've been held scoreless at home this season.

Padres vs White Sox Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning is coming off the injured list to start Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.

Canning joined the Padres this offseason on a one-year deal that guarantees him $4.25 million. He suffered an Achilles tendon rupture last June after making 16 starts for the New York Mets, sporting a 3.77 ERA.

He made five rehab starts for the Padres at Triple-A El Paso, finishing with a 3.60 ERA over 15 innings.

“He’s going to be great,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “I think he’s excited to get past that Achilles injury. He has put in a ton of work, a lot of hard work. You guys saw it all through spring training, and now he’s had a bunch of rehab starts. So … it’s going to be exciting.”

Opposite Canning will be White Sox left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay, who's in the midst of a rough start to the 2026 season.

Kay has a 6.12 ERA across 25 innings with 15 strikeouts to 14 walks. He carries a WHIP of 1.68 and leads the American League with five hit by pitches.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Miguel Andujar, DH Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Ty France, 1B Nick Castellanos, RF Freddy Fermin, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Fernando Tatis Jr. is out of the Padres lineup, with Andujar moving into the No. 2 hole and Castellanos playing in right field.

How to Watch Padres vs White Sox on Sunday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox on Sunday, May 3 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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