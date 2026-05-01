Padres Lineup vs White Sox: Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth Out

The San Diego Padres just completed a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs. Now, they welcome Chicago's American League team into town for a three-game series with the White Sox.

The Padres (19-11) enter May with little to complain about after overachieving in April despite struggles from the top of the lineup and a questionable starting rotation.

However, they are coming off a disappointing series loss to the Cubs, and will look to quickly turn the page on Friday.

As for the White Sox (14-17), they enter this series after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels across three games. They've gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Padres vs White Sox Pitching Matchup on Friday

Veteran right-handed pitcher Germán Márquez is taking the mound for the Padres against rookie left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz of the White Sox.

Márquez has had a rollercoaster first season with the Padres, alternating between good and bad starts. In his first, third and fifth starts of the season, he allowed four earned runs apiece. In his second and fourth starts of the season, he pitched a combined 10.2 scoreless innings.

Márquez will hope his sixth start follows the pattern of the first five, as he's pitching for his spot in the rotation with Griffin Canning and Lucas Giolito nearing their 2026 debuts.

As for Schultz, he made his MLB debut in mid-April against the Tampa Bay Rays. Overall, across three starts this season, he has a 3.52 ERA with 18 strikeouts to nine walks over 15.1 innings of work.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Miguel Andujar, DH Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Ty France, 1B Nick Castellanos, RF Freddy Fermin, C Bryce Johnson, CF

Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth are out of the lineup with the left-hander on the mound. Andujar moves up to the No. 3 hole, while France and Castellanos are getting starts with Gavin Sheets on the bench.

Johnson is starting in left field with Merrill out. Tatis, still looking for his first home run of the season, is at second base.

How to Watch Padres vs White Sox on Friday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox on Friday, May 1 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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