Padres Lineup vs Reds: Ethan Salas Not Starting, Fernando Tatis Jr Playing Second Base

The San Diego Padres are looking to win their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday as the final month of the regular season is finally here.

The Padres took Monday's series opener in dominant 5-0 fashion, as Michael King fired six shutout innings and the offense had a 15-hit outburst.

“Very important to be able to turn the page,” manager Craig Stammen said after Monday's game that followed an unlucky sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. “We talked about turning the page. It’s harder to turn the page if we come out on the wrong end of the scoreboard. So when we get the right end of the scoreboard, everybody’s starting to feel better about it again. We can move on from that, and we can dictate what our future holds.”

On Tuesday, the Padres are playing with two new reinforcements as rosters expanded from 26 to 28.

Top prospect Ethan Salas and right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito were the Padres' September call-ups.

Salas is not in the lineup on Tuesday night with a left-handed pitcher on the mound.

Padres Starting Lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Samad Taylor, LF Manny Machado, 3B Ty France, 1B Jackson Merrill, CF Xander Bogaerts, SS Austin Hays, DH Freddy Fermin, C Jase Bowen, RF

Padres vs Reds Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez is taking the mound for the Padres coming off consecutive strong starts.

On Aug. 21 against the Minnesota Twins, Vásquez allowed two runs over seven innings. In his most recent start, he pitched five shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Overall this season, Vásquez owns a 4.02 ERA across 123 innings.

Opposite Vásquez will be Reds left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo, who owns a 5.24 ERA across 16 starts (79 innings) this season.

He's struggled mightily over his last two starts, allowing 10 runs on 16 hits over 7.1 innings against the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.

How to Watch Padres vs Reds on Tuesday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Sept. 1 is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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