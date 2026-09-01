Padres Notes: Ethan Salas Call-Up, Nick Castellanos News, Craig Stammen Makes Manny Machado Admission

The San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds, 5-0, on Monday night to close out August on a high note and quickly turn the page after an unlucky series in Tampa Bay.

Michael King had another strong start, firing six shutout innings with just four hits allowed and six strikeouts.

Offensively, the Padres recorded a total of 15 hits, including four from Manny Machado and three from Ty France. Xander Bogarets drove in two runs.

After the game, it was reported that the Padres were set to call up top prospect Ethan Salas when rosters expand from 26 to 28 on Tuesday.

Salas, who began the season in Double-A, will be just 20 years old when he makes his MLB debut.

In other news, former Padre Nick Castellanos finally resurfaced in the news cycle after nearly three months of silence since his release.

In current Padres news, manager Craig Stammen admitted he needs to better manage Manny Machado, who's dealing with multiple injuries after another grueling season.

Stammen entered this season saying he'd give Machado more days off. As the season has gone on, his plan hasn't worked.

“It’s also my job to take care of him,” Stammen said. “He’s not gonna come up to me like, ‘Hey, I need a day off.’ … They don’t need to do that. I gotta be the person that understands situations a little better.”

“I think, for me, like seeing how these games seem to be more important than the games — just like the perception, and in reality too, everybody starts looking at standings now — it’s very hard to give guys days off at this time of the year and feel good about not putting our best team out there,” he added. “Now that I feel that in a different role, hopefully I can manage the season overall a little bit better.”

Finally, ahead of Monday's win, the Padres announced that utility man Luis Rengifo suffered a torn ACL as well as a sprain of the MCL.

That, of course, ends his 2026 campaign, and likely will keep him out for a good chunk of 2027.

“He gave us a little bit of the spark that we were looking for,” Stammen said. “He’s a player that had done that in the past. You don’t know if that past is still in him or not. He showed that he still had it in him, proved that he was a very valuable part of our team. We’re going to definitely miss him.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Calling Up Top Prospect Ethan Salas in Massive Roster Move

Nick Castellanos Finally Resurfaces in Baseball Months After Being Cut By Padres

Padres' Craig Stammen Admits He Needs to Better Manage Manny Machado

Padres Breakout Star Has Torn ACL, Out For Season

Padres' Breakout Pitcher Made Team History With Run of Dominance

Padres Tweets of the Day

King of the Queen City. pic.twitter.com/iHbcQlHNnx — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 1, 2026

Michael King just notched his 15th quality start of the season, a career high (he had 14 in 2024).



He is responsible for 15 of the #Padres’ 32 quality starts this season. — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) September 1, 2026

Ty adds on! pic.twitter.com/JdnCVUcxZ4 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 1, 2026

Padres 2026 4th rounder Robbie Lavey yesterday for High-A Fort Wayne:



2-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R. Logged an EV of 110 mph on the two-run single. pic.twitter.com/3JNlkXMRgr — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) August 31, 2026

New SP for CIN on Wednesday



LHP Brandon Williamson (2-3, 6.11) currently on the 60-day IL — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) August 31, 2026

Craig Stammen shared his thoughts on what Luis Rengifo has meant to the Padres, what his recovery timeline looks like and the latest on Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta: pic.twitter.com/zR3ZN2ZCW1 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 31, 2026

A complete ACL tear and MCL sprain for Luis Rengifo.

Obviously, season over. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 31, 2026

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