Padres Notes: Ethan Salas Call-Up, Nick Castellanos News, Craig Stammen Makes Manny Machado Admission
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The San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds, 5-0, on Monday night to close out August on a high note and quickly turn the page after an unlucky series in Tampa Bay.
Michael King had another strong start, firing six shutout innings with just four hits allowed and six strikeouts.
Offensively, the Padres recorded a total of 15 hits, including four from Manny Machado and three from Ty France. Xander Bogarets drove in two runs.
After the game, it was reported that the Padres were set to call up top prospect Ethan Salas when rosters expand from 26 to 28 on Tuesday.
Salas, who began the season in Double-A, will be just 20 years old when he makes his MLB debut.
In other news, former Padre Nick Castellanos finally resurfaced in the news cycle after nearly three months of silence since his release.
In current Padres news, manager Craig Stammen admitted he needs to better manage Manny Machado, who's dealing with multiple injuries after another grueling season.
Stammen entered this season saying he'd give Machado more days off. As the season has gone on, his plan hasn't worked.
“It’s also my job to take care of him,” Stammen said. “He’s not gonna come up to me like, ‘Hey, I need a day off.’ … They don’t need to do that. I gotta be the person that understands situations a little better.”
“I think, for me, like seeing how these games seem to be more important than the games — just like the perception, and in reality too, everybody starts looking at standings now — it’s very hard to give guys days off at this time of the year and feel good about not putting our best team out there,” he added. “Now that I feel that in a different role, hopefully I can manage the season overall a little bit better.”
Finally, ahead of Monday's win, the Padres announced that utility man Luis Rengifo suffered a torn ACL as well as a sprain of the MCL.
That, of course, ends his 2026 campaign, and likely will keep him out for a good chunk of 2027.
“He gave us a little bit of the spark that we were looking for,” Stammen said. “He’s a player that had done that in the past. You don’t know if that past is still in him or not. He showed that he still had it in him, proved that he was a very valuable part of our team. We’re going to definitely miss him.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Calling Up Top Prospect Ethan Salas in Massive Roster Move
Nick Castellanos Finally Resurfaces in Baseball Months After Being Cut By Padres
Padres' Craig Stammen Admits He Needs to Better Manage Manny Machado
Padres Breakout Star Has Torn ACL, Out For Season
Padres' Breakout Pitcher Made Team History With Run of Dominance
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.