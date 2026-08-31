Padres Roundup: Manny Machado Banged Up, 2 Key Players To IL, SD Out of Wild-Card Picture

The San Diego Padres lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4, in 11 innings on Sunday and fell to 72-65 on the year.

Robbie Ray struck out four and allowed just three hits and one earned run across six solid innings. A Xander Bogaerts single that drove in two runs in the fourth and a Sung-Mun Song sacrifice fly in the seventh accounted for the Friars' offense on the day.

After carrying a 3-1 lead into the ninth inning and losing Fernando Tatis Jr. and manager Craig Stammen to ejections in the seventh inning, Mason Miller allowed a game-tying two-run home run that didn't initially clear the outfield wall. Samad Taylor, in his first game back from an injured list stint, tracked down the ball and had it in his possession, but upon crashing into the outfield wall, the ball was jarred loose and landed on the other side.

In other news, despite collecting a hit, walk and run on Sunday, an insider recently revealed the five different injuries superstar Manny Machado is dealing with as the campaign soldiers on. When asked about the different ailments, Machado brought some levity to a usually solemn topic of injury updates.

“Everything,” Machado said. “All of the above. Choose.”

In more solemn injury news, two Padres have been added to the injured list in what is another item on the long list of barriers to overcome before October. After he was carted off the field on Saturday in a scary scene, Luis Rengifo was the expected IL move, but a notable slugger was also put on the shelf in this recent transaction.

Finally, following the series sweep in Florida, the Padres were given a 47.1% chance to clinch a wild-card berth, according to FanGraphs. They are a half-game back of the final wild-card spot to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who FanGraphs has given a 49.9% chance to clinch the final spot instead.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Manny Machado Dealing With Injuries in 5 Places This Year

Padres Lose 2 Key Players to Injured List in Brutal Blow Before Final Month of Season

Where Padres Stand in Wild-Card Race After Devastating Sweep to Rays

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Ejected From Sunday's Game, Goes Off on Umpire

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres star Manny Machado has dealt with 5 different injuries throughout this season and said he's far from healthy right now😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/Q8ploxSNad — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 31, 2026

Craig Stammen's postgame comments following a tough weekend in Tampa: pic.twitter.com/DdOnWeoTHA — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 30, 2026

Seven strikeouts through four scoreless frames for Nick Pivetta.



The right-hander is looking sharp in his rehab start.@EPChihuahuas | @Padres pic.twitter.com/bdvUEx5Apq — Ian Napetian (@ian_napetian) August 31, 2026

Salas now has experience with both Musgrove and Pivetta 👀 pic.twitter.com/rfvt5fePLS — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) August 31, 2026

Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and manager Craig Stammen were ejected from Sunday's game vs. the Rays🚨🚨🚨🚨



Read why below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LDonbcG5bG — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 30, 2026

Robbie Ray, now with the Padres, once FaceTimed a Dodgers player ... in the MIDDLE of his start😱😱



Read below for the full incredible story⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AvnxzccMBc — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 30, 2026

Nick Pivetta was 𝙊𝙐𝙏𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙄𝙉𝙂 tonight in his rehab start for El Paso. ⚡️



4.1 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 7 K | 64 pitches@EPChihuahuas | @Padres pic.twitter.com/r1zKVjGvh2 — Ian Napetian (@ian_napetian) August 31, 2026

First loss of the season for the Padres when leading after 8 innings. They were 59-0 coming into today. — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) August 30, 2026

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