Padres Roundup: Manny Machado Banged Up, 2 Key Players To IL, SD Out of Wild-Card Picture
In this story:
The San Diego Padres lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4, in 11 innings on Sunday and fell to 72-65 on the year.
Robbie Ray struck out four and allowed just three hits and one earned run across six solid innings. A Xander Bogaerts single that drove in two runs in the fourth and a Sung-Mun Song sacrifice fly in the seventh accounted for the Friars' offense on the day.
After carrying a 3-1 lead into the ninth inning and losing Fernando Tatis Jr. and manager Craig Stammen to ejections in the seventh inning, Mason Miller allowed a game-tying two-run home run that didn't initially clear the outfield wall. Samad Taylor, in his first game back from an injured list stint, tracked down the ball and had it in his possession, but upon crashing into the outfield wall, the ball was jarred loose and landed on the other side.
In other news, despite collecting a hit, walk and run on Sunday, an insider recently revealed the five different injuries superstar Manny Machado is dealing with as the campaign soldiers on. When asked about the different ailments, Machado brought some levity to a usually solemn topic of injury updates.
“Everything,” Machado said. “All of the above. Choose.”
In more solemn injury news, two Padres have been added to the injured list in what is another item on the long list of barriers to overcome before October. After he was carted off the field on Saturday in a scary scene, Luis Rengifo was the expected IL move, but a notable slugger was also put on the shelf in this recent transaction.
Finally, following the series sweep in Florida, the Padres were given a 47.1% chance to clinch a wild-card berth, according to FanGraphs. They are a half-game back of the final wild-card spot to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who FanGraphs has given a 49.9% chance to clinch the final spot instead.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Manny Machado Dealing With Injuries in 5 Places This Year
Padres Lose 2 Key Players to Injured List in Brutal Blow Before Final Month of Season
Where Padres Stand in Wild-Card Race After Devastating Sweep to Rays
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Ejected From Sunday's Game, Goes Off on Umpire
Padres Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson