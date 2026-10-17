Padres Listed as Top Landing Spot for Cubs All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres have a crucial offseason ahead.

After a strong second half of the 2026 season, the Padres will look to build on that and establish themselves as a true contender throughout the 2027 season.

San Diego has some ways to go in that department; however, they know it all starts and ends with their starting pitching.

Last season, they lacked multiple true starters they could rely on. San Diego will hope that is not the case in 2027, after finishing with a resilient 91-71 record.

One pitcher who could get them on track is Chicago Cubs All-Star pitcher Shota Imanaga. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly listed the Padres as Imanaga's top landing spot this offseason.

"Basically the entire Padres rotation will be free agents after this season. That might sound like hyperbole, but it's not," he wrote. "So essentially, every free-agent pitcher makes sense as a fit for the Padres. Imanaga — who has five shutout innings in his career at Petco Park — is among them."

Imanaga will be a free agent this winter after complex team and player options were declined following the 2025 season.

The Cubs extended a $22 million qualifying offer, which Imanaga accepted.

Imanaga has played three seasons in the North Side, and they were filled with the highest highs and the lowest lows.

The 33-year-old posted a 3.45 ERA, 465 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP in 492.1 innings and 86 games. Imanaga holds a 35-21 record in his career, all in Chicago.

Imanaga originally signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cubs in 2024.

Should the Padres Sign Shota Imanaga if He Leaves Chicago?

It's unclear what exactly will happen to Imanaga in Chicago, but it's certainly possible that the Cubs move on from him.

If so, the Padres could have a legitimate chance to sign the southpaw pitcher.

Imanaga is projected to command a one- to three-year contract with an AAV of around $15 million to $22 million.

The Padres need to bolster their starting rotation in a major way, and signing Imanaga would be a step toward doing so.

In 2026, Imanaga went 11-10 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts over 174.1 innings. While not a legitimate No. 1 option, he would be a perfect No. 2 or No. 3 in a starting rotation on a team with postseason aspirations.

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