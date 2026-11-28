The San Diego Padres have mostly sat on the sidelines this free agency, making just one significant deal when they signed left-handed reliever JoJo Romero to a three-year, $21 million deal.

The Padres are yet to sign a starting pitcher, which is problematic considering their rotation currently consists of Randy Vasquez and no one else. Right-handers Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish are among the potential question marks.

Of course, the Padres have plenty of time before the start of the 2027 season to build a rotation. However, with an expected lockout coming on Dec. 1, major league transactions will be put on pause for the foreseeable future.

Thus, teams have just a few days left to make any significant moves before potential payroll restrictions change how they operate under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. As a result, the Padres are expected to be active in the coming days, and they reportedly have their sights set on four specific players.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the Padres are among the teams pursuing right-handed pitcher Michael King and left-hander Matthew Boyd, as well as outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Dennis Lin of The Athletic mentioned Suzuki as well as left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga as top Padres targets.

Here's a look at all four players and how they'd fit in San Diego.

1. Michael King, RHP

King is by far the best remaining starting pitcher on the market, and is coming off arguably his best season in MLB after going 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA and 159 strikeouts over 185 innings for the Padres.

In the postseason, he was even better, allowing one run over 14 innings for a 0.64 ERA.

King is the only ace-level pitcher left in free agency, so the Padres almost certainly need to sign him to ensure they have a top-of-the-rotation pitcher in 2027.

2. Matthew Boyd, LHP

Boyd, who turns 36 in February, went 10-5 with a 3.91 ERA across 126.2 innings with the Chicago Cubs in 2026.

The 12-year veteran has a career 4.50 ERA with the Detroit Tigers, Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays.

He's a back-of-the-rotation starter who can eat innings and has continued to find ways to remain effective.

Boyd was an All-Star with the Cubs in 2025.

3. Seiya Suzuki, OF

The only position player on this list, Suzuki continues to be linked to the Padres, who were interested in him out of Nippon Professional Baseball before he signed with the Cubs in 2022.

Suzuki is coming off his best all-around season in MLB, as he hit .270 with 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and an OPS of .841 while becoming a plus-defender in right field.

Signing Suzuki would give the Padres a much-needed addition to the lineup, while allowing Fernando Tatis Jr. to move to second base, which he prefers.

4. Shota Imanaga, LHP

The Padres clearly liked the Cubs' 2026 roster, as Imanaga has spent the last three years in Chicago after coming over from the NPB.

The left-hander went 11-10 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts over 174.1 innings in 2026. He was an All-Star in 2024, and has made at least 25 starts in each of his three seasons in MLB.

Imanaga would be a great middle-of-the-rotation pitcher in San Diego.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.