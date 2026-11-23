The San Diego Padres have certainly been playing the waiting game as the offseason intensifies, but a looming MLB lockout right around the corner would halt all contact between clubs and players and put a transaction freeze on the league.

One of the biggest question marks in San Diego is the starting rotation. After tossing the fourth-fewest innings across MLB last season, right-hander Nick Pivetta's situation hasn't made things any easier.

The Padres had the option to void the final two years of Pivetta's deal since he missed more than 130 days with flexor tendon complications. They did just that, declining his $14 million option for the 2027 season.

Even though the pact was declined, there is still a world where Pivetta is brought back on a new deal.

That might not be any time soon, though.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, Pivetta isn't going to make a decision on the would-be deal until after the presumed lockout.

"Nick Pivetta will likely wait out the lockout and could find himself in a far more advantageous position months down the road, particularly if he can spend the downtime healing an arm that prompted San Diego to decline a $14 million option," Passan wrote.

The only players that would definitely need to be signed before the lockout are international free agents, since their posting expiration would expire during the lockout. Even if a Pivetta reunion is in the cards, perhaps San Diego should focus on their talent with a deadline before one who will benefit from the time off.

Pivetta mustered just eight regular season starts because of his elbow injury, but the season prior, proved that he has ace-caliber stuff. In 2025, he had a career-low 2.86 ERA and a career-high 181.2 innings of work and 190 strikeouts to 50 walks, earning him a sixth-place finish in National League Cy Young award voting.

Per Robert Murray of Fansided, the Padres are interested in a reunion, and declining the altered club option appeared to strictly be financial.

"Had San Diego exercised it, Pivetta would have also had an $18 million player option for 2028. In reality, it was a $32 million decision that the Padres made with the right-hander," he wrote. "The Padres remain interested in bringing back Pivetta, but there are other teams involved."

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