Padres Lose Xander Bogaerts After HBP in Head, Freddy Fermin to Significant Injury vs Orioles

The San Diego Padres beat the Baltimore Orioles, 9-3, on Saturday, getting back in the win column and evening their series at one game apiece.

Unfortunately, the Padres' win came with two big losses.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, one inning after getting hit in the head by a pitch.

Bogaerts took a 93.5 mph sinker straight to the helmet, but was able to get up and walk down to first base under his own power.

He ended up staying in the game for the entire fifth inning — playing defense in the bottom half of the inning — before being replaced by Sung-Mun Song in the bottom of the sixth inning without taking another at-bat.

Padres hitting coach Steven Souza Jr. was visibly upset after Bogaerts' hit by pitch.

Steven Souza Jr. and the Padres dugout was not happy after Xander Bogaerts got nailed in the head pic.twitter.com/zMl4RZcWwo — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 13, 2026

Heading into that bottom of the sixth inning, the Padres saw another key player get hurt.

Catcher Freddy Fermin left the game in the after left-handed pitcher Yuki Matsui spiked a warm-up pitch that hit the Padres backstop.

Fermin was helped off the field and replaced by catcher Rodolfo Durán, the only other catcher on the Padres' active roster.

Yuki Matsui spikes one warming up and Freddy Fermin exits. Bogaerts also has left the game with Song replacing him pic.twitter.com/4fvvWxnmPE — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 13, 2026

Xander Bogaerts Injury Update

Manager Craig Stammen spoke to reporters after the game and provided an update on Bogaerts.

"We took him out of the game as a precaution," Stammen said. "He was feeling good on the field, he was feeling alright, and then he just started not feeling as good. A little spasm back here in the neck, so got him out of the game. He wasn't feeling so well."

Craig Stammen explained why he argued and was ejected during the 9th inning and provided updates on how Xander Bogaerts and Freddy Fermin are doing after both being hit in the head by baseballs: pic.twitter.com/92AwZdfcqK — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 13, 2026

Stammen said the team will reevaluate him on Saturday night to determine his availability for Sunday's series finale.

Across 65 games this season, Bogaerts is hitting .231 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs and an OPS of .664.

Freddy Fermin Injury Update

As for Fermin, Stammen said his injury is more significant as he's been hit a lot this season behind the plate. Thus, the team will proceed with caution.

"From what I heard, a ball bounced, hit him and he turned his head and it hit him in the back," Stammen said. "He's had a few head shots here over the course of this season so far, and just another one — and he was a little woozy out there."

"So that'll probably be a little more significant," Stammen added. "We got to be careful with him. I think we've all been monitoring him closely, and we just want what's best for him. We just can't take any chances, especially at that position."

Fermin is hitting .148 across 51 games this season with three home runs, 11 RBIs and an OPS of .505. He's been much better over his last seven games, though, hitting .227 with all three of his home runs and an OPS of .682.

Who Would Replace Freddy Fermin for the Padres?

Luis Campusano is still not ready to return from his toe injury, giving the Padres a potential major hole at the catcher position.

The current catchers at Triple-A El Paso are Blake Hunt and Anthony Vilar. If Fermin is forced to go on the IL, it would likely mean Hunt or Vilar take his spot unless the Padres go outside the organization to find a catcher.

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