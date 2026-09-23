Padres Manager Hints at Walker Buehler Playing Big Role in Postseason

When right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler and the San Diego Padres agreed to a minor league deal this past offseason, it was assumed that all the work he put in would one day be for a postseason run.

He later revealed that he turned down major league contracts because he, “wanted to play in the playoffs and go to a place that has a chance to win."

The 32-year-old didn't get off to a great start to his Padres tenure, owning a 5.40 ERA across his first six starts, but there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Buehler and his 3.39 ERA since the All-Star break are close to making his preseason goal a reality, and manager Craig Stammen appears to recognize the clutch gene his pitcher possesses as October nears.

“I think that’s who he is,” Stammen said of Buehler being a big-game pitcher. “That’s his persona: ‘Give me the ball in a big game and I’ll give you a good start.’ That’s not easy to do. A lot of guys can’t elevate their game in that way or be able to stay in that same space that they are constantly.

“He has that unique ability, and I think we’ve seen that throughout his entire career. Now it’s nice to have that type of personality on our team.”

Buehler came up through the rival Los Angeles Dodgers organization, and en route to the 2020 World Series title (and LA's first since 1988), posted a 1.80 ERA in five starts that postseason.

His final outing as a Dodger came during the 2024 World Series, entering the game on one day of rest to strike out the final two batters, earn the first — and only — save of his career and of course secure a second World Series ring.

Stammen continued to rave about his rotation, and when it came to who may trail Michael King on the list of probable starters in San Diego, both Buehler and Nick Pivetta came to mind.

Pivetta, who was out for nearly five months this season, has allowed just three earned runs in 14 innings of work since returning. Though his postseason resume is nothing to write home about, it still puts Stammen in a pickle as to who will take the mound during the most crucial moments of 2026.

“We believe in all of our starters,” Stammen said. “I think all of those guys could pitch in the playoffs and do really well. [Pivetta and Buehler] have pitched really good here at the end. Walker has got a pedigree of pitching in the playoffs, so we always hold that in high regard. We’ve got a great pitching staff. We’re looking forward to using those guys if we get to that situation.”

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