Padres Manager Hopes 25-Year-Old Prospect Will 'Ignite' Team After Call-Up

The San Diego Padres have fallen down the standings over the last couple weeks, losing seven of their last eight games.

After exceeding expectations early in the year, the Padres' lack of consistent offense and starting pitching might have caught up to them.

The Padres are looking for anything to get them going, and it seems that they could be turning to a rookie to help. San Diego brought up outfield prospect Jase Bowen to make his MLB debut against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, and the team is excited to see what he can do.

Bowen replaced outfielder Ramon Laureano, who went on the IL.

He'll now seemingly see even more playing time with Nick Castellanos being designated for assignment.

“He definitely had a great spring training for us — showed off his athleticism, his speed, his power,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “He can bring some speed, some youth, some energy, some athleticism. Not that we don’t have a lot of that, but when you’ve got that youthful exuberance, you can ignite a team a little bit.”

In his debut, Bowen went 1-for-4 at the plate with three strikeouts, but the Padres are excited for what he can bring to the table. Bowen performed well for the organization in Triple-A, and now he is being given a chance to prove himself with the big league club.

The outfielder hit .292 with 13 home runs, 36 runs batted in and seven stolen bases, playing in 49 games at the Triple-A level. His .962 OPS reflected how productive he was, and it was finally time for the Padres to give him a shot.

Bowen had a good spring training for the Padres, and there were some who believed that he should have made the Opening Day roster. In spring, Bowen hit .296 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in, posting an OPS of .963.

His speed in the outfield and on the basepaths has the Padres excited to see how he can help them. But it's his approach at the plate that helps set Bowen apart from others in the minor league system.

With how inconsistent the Padres offense has been this season, having Bowen on the roster can't hurt, and maybe he can help get things going. The Padres believe in the 25-year-old, and now it'll be up to him to show the organization that he belongs in the big leagues.

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