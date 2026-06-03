Padres Cut Ties With Nick Castellanos Amid Series vs Phillies in Shocking Move

The San Diego Padres designated veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos for assignment, the team announced Wednesday.

The Padres also selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso.

We have designated 1B/OF Nick Castellanos for assignment and selected the contract of INF/OF Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso. Taylor will wear No. 0. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 3, 2026

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller signed Castellanos to the league minimum salary after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies in the offseason.

After just a few months into his tenure with San Diego, the Padres have cut ties with Castellanos after experimenting with the All-Star in the lineup.

Despite being a team over .500, it's evident the Padres need more offense and Castellanos wasn't the solution for more pop in the bottom of the lineup. The 34-year-old hit .191 with four home runs, 20 runs batted in and a .560 OPS across 39 games with the Padres.

He is still owed $20 million by the Phillies this season as he was released in the final season of a five-year, $100 million contract. Ironically, the departure of Castellanos comes in the middle of the Padres' road series against the Phillies.

As it turns out, the Padres' bargain of the offseason didn't pan out after all. The adjustment for Castellanos proved to be a very tough task, given his limited at-bats throughout the first few months of the season. While he spent the last four seasons as an everyday player in Philadelphia, his time with the Padres presented a new challenge.

Castellanos was one of many veteran signings by the Padres this offseason. Other additions such as Ty France and Miguel Andujar have proved to be necessities for San Diego. The success of France and Andujar combined with Castellanos' ongoing struggles likely gave the Padres reason to let go of the latter.

It should be a very busy trade deadline for the Padres, who have several needs to address this summer. While the Padres added Taylor to the roster, the front office will likely be ambitious in their pursuit of more talent.

The Padres won last year's trade deadline by acquiring the crown jewel of the relief market, Mason Miller. Preller was willing to part ways with the organization's top prospect Leo De Vries in order to land Miller. The blockbuster trade was perhaps one of the most shocking deals in recent years and several insiders believe the Padres could very well repeat the pattern this summer.

This story will be updated...

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