Padres Manager Says Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove Have 'A Long Way to Go'

The San Diego Padres have been without right-handed pitchers Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta for a majority of the 2026 season.

Over the last few weeks, the updates around both Musgrove and Pivetta have placed a return timeline sometime after the All-Star break. Both of them are dealing with an elbow injury, and the team has taken a cautious approach in their recoveries.

Both Musgrove and Pivetta played long toss in the outfield this week, taking the next step in their recovery process. However, that doesn't mean they're anywhere near a return.

Padres manager Craig Stammen revealed the latest update on each player, saying they're still a ways away from getting back.

“They’ve got a long way to go,” Stammen said. “Long tossing is certainly a good sign. It’s a great sign. … We’ve got a while yet for them. But so far so good. It is a sight for sore eyes, seeing those guys.”

Joe Musgrove Recovery

Musgrove was originally expected to be part of the Padres' Opening Day starting rotation, but he suffered a setback during spring training. The veteran missed the entire 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery, so his injury during the spring was a gut punch to the Padres.

There was some thought that Musgrove could miss the entire 2026 season, or even have another surgery, but for now he appears to be progressing. Musgrove has said that his elbow just wasn't cooperating as planned, but it seems that he has finally turned a corner.

While his timeline to return is still the second half of the season, his presence would be huge for the Padres' rotation plans. Before he went down in 2024, Musgrove was a central piece to the pitching staff, and he will be welcomed back with open arms.

“Realistically, when you look at the time it’ll take for me to build up, probably right after the All-Star break,” Musgrove said recently of a return timeline. “I’d love to get back sooner, but I don’t think innings-wise and time-wise there’s enough time there.

Nick Pivetta Injury Update

As for Pivetta, he has been out since he left his fourth start of the year early due to a flexor strain in his elbow. Pivetta hasn't been happy with how he's been recovering, but like Musgrove, he is expected to return after the All-Star break.

The right-hander has taken his recovery slowly, with the intent to be fully healthy upon his return. Pivetta understands the situation that the Padres are in, and he wants to help this team win.

“It’s just making sure my arm can move, and my arm moved fine,” Pivetta said recently. “It won’t be until I get off a mound and get some length and put something behind the ball that we will know how I feel.”

In the four starts he made before the injury, Pivetta posted an ERA of 4.50. However, he was starting to pitch better before the injury.

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