Padres Insider Reveals Potential Return Date for Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta

The starting rotation for the San Diego Padres has been hit hard by the injury bug this season.

The group entered the season with major uncertainty, but the Padres have found ways to keep themselves afloat in the standings despite the lack of consistent pitching from the starters.

The Padres are banking on getting multiple key contributors back over the next few months, as both Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta are targeting second half returns.

Padres insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune has now revealed a potential return date for the two starters, giving some hope to the staff.

"There remains no firm timeline, but they could be throwing in the bullpen in a matter of weeks. That would have them on track for a potential August return," Acee wrote.

If the Padres could get these two pitchers back, the starting rotation could become a strength of the roster

Nick Pivetta Injury

Pivetta made four starts for the Padres this year before he was forced to leave his last one early due to a flexor strain in his elbow. The Padres were very worried about this injury when it happened, and he has been out ever since.

There was some concern outside the organization about Pivetta missing the remainder of the year, but he has worked hard to rehab his injury. The right-hander has seen tough updates along the way, but he's finally started his throwing progression.

Pivetta is expected to come back this season, but he will take his time to avoid re-injuring himself. The Padres were planning on having Pivetta be the ace of the staff this season, so getting him back will massively help this unit.

Joe Musgrove Injury

Musgrove has been out for the entire season following a setback that he suffered during spring training. The veteran was expected to start the year with the team after missing the entire 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery.

However, Musgrove's elbow hasn't cooperated in the manner that anyone would have liked, and it's delayed him even more. There was some thought that Musgrove could be out for the entire season or be forced to have another surgery, but for now, he's working toward a second half return.

Musgrove is expected to be back after the All-Star break, but the Padres won't rush anything. The right-hander will be cautious in his recovery, hoping to provide the team with a major boost for the stretch run of the year.

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