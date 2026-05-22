Padres' Manny Machado Calls Out Reporter for Questioning His Hustle

One of the bigger problems for the San Diego Padres this season has been the ongoing struggles of star Manny Machado.

Machado has been struggling at the plate for the Padres to start the year, but he has also failed to impact the game in other ways.

The veteran doesn't appear to hustle when he runs to first base out of the box on ground balls. When it was brought to his attention by Barry M. Bloom of the Times of San Diego, Machado got defensive.

“That’s my sprint,” Machado said in response. “I touch first base. What else do you want me to do? I don’t know what you’re referring to. Running to first base is running to first base. There’s guys like [Chandler] Sampson [of the Rays]; he runs to first base just like I do.”

On the year, Machado just hasn't looked right. Overall, the veteran is hitting .178 with seven home runs and 22 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .603 over 47 games played.

While running down to first base may not be a major issue for the veteran, when he is slumping at the plate, it gets put under the microscope. Machado has averaged 4.3 to 4.5 seconds to run from home plate to first base, which is higher than the 4.15 average around the league.

Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays has averaged 3.64 to 3.90 seconds, which goes against the case from Machado. But the veteran isn't new to having arguments with reporters, and he is likely frustrated by his own hitting problems.

The All-Star is a very talented player, but his decline is telling, and the Padres may have a problem on their hands. Machado is still owed $39 million each year for the next seven seasons following 2026.

This comes out to be over $270 million between his age 34-40 seasons, which aren't exactly seen as the prime years of a career. His contract is slowly looking like an albatross at this point, and unless he can turn things around, the Padres are going to be in a rough spot.

The veteran isn't the only player in the lineup to struggle, as co-star Fernando Tatis Jr. has also been an issue at the plate. But Machado has been seen as a main leader of this team, and his issues get magnified.

If Machado wants people to stop nitpicking his game, the best thing he can do is start hitting. Until then, though, he'll have to continue answering questions about what's going wrong.

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