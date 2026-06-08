Padres' Manny Machado Put on Blast by Los Angeles Radio Host

Amid the recent losing stretch for the San Diego Padres, the lowlights from the offense has really started to take centerstage.

The Padres' offense has been a major talking point all season long, but the team was winning games at the start. However, the team has fallen back down to earth, and the struggles from multiple star players have been magnified.

One of these players is Manny Machado, who recently made headlines by calling out analytics in baseball. Machado has been one of the worst hitters in all of baseball this season, and his struggles have taken a toll on this lineup.

The veteran is hitting .169 with 11 home runs, 32 runs batted in and an OPS of .596 this season. His batting average ranks last in MLB among qualified hitters.

Los Angeles radio host Doug McKain recently discussed the Padres' freefall on 97.1 The Fan, calling out Machado in the process.

"You can't win a championship when your best player is Manny Machado," McKain said. "Manny Machado is the James Harden of Major League Baseball."

"The Padres are like your friend that buys a new gym membership on January 1st and posts new year, new me," he added, "but by the end of the year they’re working out exclusively on the couch."

"You can never win a championship when Manny Machado is your best player. The Padres are like your friend that buys a new gym membership on January 1st and posts new year, new me, but by the end of the year they’re working out exclusively on the couch." pic.twitter.com/nSkoMOnVm0 https://t.co/534RurZkna — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) June 6, 2026

All season, Machado has downplayed his struggles at the plate, chalking it up to the team still finding ways to win games. But with the Padres now in a down stretch, having gone 2-11 over their last 1013games, the narrative has drastically shifted.

“At the end of the day, it’s about competing. You got to go out there and compete and take away all those analytics, take everything you could possibly think of, and go out there and try to catch the ball and make more outs, right?" Machado said. "It’s about a team game. Play good defense, you win a ballgame. You make one more run than the other team, you win a ballgame."

But Machado isn't the only player on the Padres who hasn't looked right, with both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill also struggling. Having all three players undergo poor years has been a recipe for disaster for the Padres, and it's now starting to see the year unravel.

The slumps from the star players, mixed with the losing, have been a concerning trend for the Padres, especially with the MLB trade deadline approaching in less than two months. While there is still time for this team to turn everything around, it all starts with the star players getting going at the plate.

If Machado can't do that, this team won't be able to go anywhere this season.

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