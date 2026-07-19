Padres' Decision Makers Skeptical About Making Playoffs in 2026

The San Diego Padres have seen better days, with the club spiraling as they fight for a playoff spot in the congested National League.

The Padres are 0-2 to kick off the second half and find themselves 3.5 games back of a playoff spot. The next few weeks ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline will be massive for the Padres, giving the front office a chance to evaluate the roster.

If the Padres were to somehow turn things around and find success on the field, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller may look to go all-in on trades. But if the team continues to falter, San Diego could become sellers at the trade deadline.

Preller would love to be aggressive in making moves, but the players will need to prove to him why he should. According to insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the key decision makers at the top of the Padres organization are skeptical about the team making the playoffs right now.

"Are they good enough to make the postseason as currently constructed? That answer is apparent — a nearly unanimous 'no' among those who will be making the decisions," Acee wrote.

The path to the playoffs could be tough for the Padres, barring any major changes or a turnaround. The offense has been an issue all season long, and without any additions, it's likely to remain that way.

The Padres do have plenty of stars on the roster, but this doesn't seem to be enough for the team to succeed. Both Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. have struggled this year in different ways, leading to the offensive issues.

The starting rotation has also started to come undone, with the biggest fears of the Padres entering the season coming true. Thankfully, the organization may be getting some guys back from injury soon, but it could be little too late.

And finally the bullpen, which is the stretch of the roster, has seen a heavy workload that has taxed the relief pitchers.

All in all, this isn't a recipe for success, and it's almost a miracle that the Padres are even in a place of contention at this point. The NL is loaded with talent this year, and the Padres will have to fight their way in a crowded field.

"And no, again, this version of the Padres is not World Series caliber. Most people involved don’t even think it is playoff-caliber," Acee wrote.

Luckily for San Diego, there is still plenty of time to change the narrative of the season, but the clock is certainly ticking. With the trade deadline less than three weeks away, the urgency is on for the Padres, and these next few series will ultimately tell the story of the 2026 season.

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