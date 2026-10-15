Padres News Owners Send Direct Message to Fans Before Critical Offseason

The San Diego Padres are coming off a stellar 2026 season.

The Padres proved they have what it takes to be a juggernaut, and the challenge now is to prove they can do it from the beginning of the season to the end.

San Diego couldn't do that this past season, but are confident they can moving forward. This winter will be crucial, and no one knows that more than the Padres' new owners, Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano.

Jones and Feliciano sent a letter to season-ticket members with a special message. They vow to do whatever it takes to build a team that will compete for a Commissioner's Trophy.

“Since becoming principal owners in August, we felt more warmth than energy than we managed, and have even more reasons to believe in what we can accomplish together. Sitting in the stands and cheering alongside you, we’ve experienced the excitement surrounding this team firsthand. And while we felt the sting of this season ending too soon, we gained an even deeper appreciation for the championship drain you’ve carried long before we arrived. We see you. And we thank you. We’re new to this chapter, but the Padre story runs much deeper. We respect that history, and we’re grateful for the foundation Peter Seidler and so many others built together.

"We said we were ALL IN. We meant it then. We mean it now. All in our people. All in on winning. All in on San Diego, Baja and beyond.

"Your faith deserves more than words; it deserves action. We’re committed to earning your trust through the decisions we make and the work we do alongside Padres leadership.

“We want to bring a World Series championship to this community and build an organization that makes you proud for years to come, both on and off the field."

That's the ultimate goal for the Padres, as they seek their first World Series title in franchise history since they were founded in 1969.

In order for them to achieve that goal as soon as 2027, San Diego must acquire several reliable starting pitchers, unlike they did last offseason, and some outfield help, specifically in left field.

It's easier said than done, but players like Joe Musgrove have full confidence in the new owners.

"They've got our full support, and we know that they're all about winning this thing," pitcher Joe Musgrove said after the team's National League Division Series exit. "So, we expect some moves in the offseason. You know: Revamp the group, get the pieces that we need and come back and make another run at it."

The Padres have a ton to address this winter, and what they do will tell us a lot about their potential trajectory.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.