After the San Diego Padres missed out on the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, a few questions regarding the new ownership started to circulate.

The most pressing of those questions was simple: How much did the Padres offer?

Skubal was said to have seriously considered the other offers he received, and the Padres' offer was reportedly around the $400 million mark, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

That seems to be a sign that the Padres are willing to spend this offseason.

At the same time, with no major moves made regarding the roster this offseason, the ownership duo of Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano made a significant financial commitment to purchase the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks from Los Angeles Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter for a record-breaking $750 million, the most ever paid for any WNBA franchise.

Thus, another question arose: Would that impact the Padres' spending?

Padres CEO Erik Greupner spoke at the team's 10th annual turkey donation drive alongside Jones and Feliciano, and said the signings (and spending) will come in due time.

“The anticipation is that we’re going to continue to have access to all the resources that we need to go win a championship,” Greupner said. “That can mean different things in different years, but we’ve consistently had a top-10 payroll now for many years. I anticipate we’re going to continue to be at or above the levels that we’ve been at, and under A.J. [Preller’s] guidance, we’re going to put together a team that we think can win a championship in 2027.”

Where The Padres Payroll Stands Right Now

The Padres finished the 2026 season with a payroll of $226 million, per Cot's Contracts. Entering this offseason, they have an estimated payroll of $199 million.

Thus, in order to make any significant additions, the team will seemingly have to add a lot of payroll.

How much remains to be seen.

Since the new owners took over in the back half of the 2026 campaign, there is not much information about how they lead or what their tendencies may be. Thus, all fans can do is take what they say at face value.

After the Padres' season ended in the National League Division Series, Jones and Feliciano sent out a message to season-ticket holders that they are "all in." During the turkey drive, Feliciano doubled down on this message and reminded the public what the ultimate goal is, was and will always be.

“We are all in,” Feliciano said. “We are extremely excited to be here. We had a fantastic season, except we need to have a longer season next year, and we need to win. And I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but yeah, like Peter Seidler said, you know, someday God will smile upon us, and we will have that World Series championship.”

What's Next for San Diego This Offseason?

A flurry of free agents signings have started coming off the board including Nippon Professional Baseball superstar Teruaki Sato (Chicago Cubs), right-hander Freddy Peralta (Baltimore Orioles) and left-hander Trevor Rogers (Cubs), among others.

The best remaining free agent starting pitcher is Michael King, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he's now been priced out of the Padres' range as they still need to fill an entire rotation.

Losing out on King — the last true ace left on the market — could spell some serious trouble for the Padres.

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