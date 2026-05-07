Padres Notes: Jake Cronenworth Played With Concussion, Concerning Pitcher Injury, $3.9B Sale Problematic?

The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-1, on Wednesday to improve to 22-14 on the year.

The Padres deployed an opener for the first time this season, and it worked to perfection, as Bradgley Rodriguez pitched a scoreless first inning and Matt Waldron then took down the next five innings, allowing just one run. Adrian Morejon and Mason Miller combined to get the final nine outs and shut the door on San Francisco.

On the offensive side of things, a Gavin Sheets home run accounted for the team's only run through six innings. Then, Ty France had a pinch-hit, two-run triple in the seventh, and Xander Bogaerts — who started the game on the bench — crushed a two-run home run in the eighth.

In other news, Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth, who was placed on the injured list this week, revealed he's been playing with a concussion for the better part of the last three weeks.

Cronenworth sustained the concussion after he got hit by a pitch on the chin on April 18. However, with the team in Colorado and then Mexico City, he attributed his not feeling well to the altitude.

“There are days that you have that you really don’t feel great when you’re [in elevation],” Cronenworth said. “I couldn’t really tell. The first day we were in Colorado, looking back on it, was not a great day. But the next day was good, and then it kind of went back and forth. And since we’ve been since we got back from that trip from Mexico, it just hasn’t been good.”

“Looking back at some of the days that I had, I probably should have said something a lot earlier," he added. "But I had never had a concussion, so I didn’t know what it felt like.”

In other news, manager Craig Stammen discussed the injury to right-handed pitcher Germán Márquez, which he admitted was "concerning" given the nature of it.

"It’s in the forearm. So always concerning when you’re talking about a pitcher," Stammen said. "But I think it’s not going to be too long. It’ll be one of those where he just needs some time off, and then he’ll get back throwing again. And then we’ll have a better Germán Márquez, hopefully."

Finally, one former executive recently discussed the $3.9 billion sale of the Padres, and why he believes it may be problematic for MLB.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Jake Cronenworth Played With Concussion for Nearly 3 Weeks

Padres' Craig Stammen Discusses 'Concerning' Injury to Starting Pitcher

Former Executive Explains Why Padres’ $3.9 Billion Sale Could Be ‘Problematic’ For MLB

Padres Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitcher on Wednesday vs Giants

Padres' Offseason Addition Turning Heads After Stellar Debut

Padres’ Mason Miller Hopes to Break 105.8 MPH Record for Fastest Pitch in MLB History

Padres Tweets of the Day

Giant series win. pic.twitter.com/WbL2nLho8X — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 6, 2026

Carnitas' Snack Shack is where it's at 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/ql0dnoKKxV — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) May 7, 2026

All our homies love Xander Bogaerts. pic.twitter.com/gyv9jDpjvI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 6, 2026

Our guy Ty 👀 pic.twitter.com/Oe6tJArBYM — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 6, 2026

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