Padres’ Mason Miller Hopes to Break 105.8 MPH Record for Fastest Pitch in MLB History

San Diego Padres star closer Mason Miller has done a lot of special things on the mound to open his career, putting him into rare air among relief pitchers. But there are still a few feats that he thinks he can accomlish before it's all said and done.

One of these feats is breaking the record for the fastest pitch ever thrown in MLB history.

Currently, the honor belongs to veteran left-hander Aroldis Chapman, who threw a 105.8 mph pitch back in 2010 while playing for the Cincinnati Reds.

But Miller told Padres on SI in a recent conversation he believes he can beat it.

"Some day, hopefully," Miller said when asked if he could break the record. "We’ll see."

Miller has gotten close, as he threw a 104.5 mph pitch last year in the playoffs. That is the fastest pitch ever thrown in the playoffs, so the right-hander is clearly capable of making history. But it won't be easy for him to reach 105.9 mph.

However, if there is anyone around baseball currently who could make this happen, it's Miller. The hard-throwing right-hander is one of the most electric pitchers in the game today, and the Padres are very happy to have him.

Miller seems to be reciprocating the enjoyment, as he told Padres On SI he would be open to a long-term contract extension. Moreover, he credited the team for making him a better pitcher specifically pointing to pitching coach Ruben Niebla and the entire staff.

“I think it’s also just the environment and the people that we have here," Miller said "We have good people, so it’s easy to push one another. It’s easy to have harder conversations with each other, be a little critical, and know that we’re all coming from a place that we just want to succeed as a group. And succeeding as a group results in individual success too, so focusing on that team aspect and letting the individual stuff follow."

Miller is under team control through the 2029 season, but the team could always look to sign him to that extension he's seeking. San Diego paid a high price to land him last season in a trade, and he seems to be the closer of the future for this organization.

With the Padres' goal of going after a World Series title each year, having someone like Miller at the back end of the bullpen gives them a big advantage.

And for now, he will continue playing his role, and maybe make some history in the process.

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