Padres Notes: Joe Musgrove’s Brutal Setback, SD Tried to Add All-Star Outfielder, Wild-Card Update

The San Diego Padres lost to the Cincinnati Reds, 7-3, on Wednesday afternoon and fell to 73-67 on the year.

Casey Mize struck out four across four innings of work, but allowed four earned runs on five hits, two of them being home runs. A Ty France two-run shot in the first inning and a Fernando Tatis RBI single in the second proved to be the only offense during rookie catcher Ethan Salas' MLB debut.

Though Salas was hitless with a pair of strikeouts in what was presumably an emotion-filled and unforgettable day, the 20-year-old became the youngest player to catch an MLB game since Hall of Famer Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez, who was 19 years old in 1991.

As things currently stand, the Padres are now a half-game out of the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who just snapped a three-game losing streak, overtook the Friars with just 22 games remaining in the season.

In other news, Joe Musgrove had an unfortunate setback amid his progressions to make his 2026 debut. Since pitchers are allowed to rehab for 30 days before being activated and Musgrove's original assignment began on Aug. 4, manager Craig Stammen addressed reporters Wednesday amid the reality that Musgrove may not return this season after all.

"Anything is on the table as far as recovery goes, and how often he pitches, and how much he pitches. So I think everything’s being reassessed on a daily basis," Stammen said. "Part of this process is just hopefully, like, keeping him going, keeping him pitching, keeping him throwing, and then hopefully that recovery timeline gets a little smaller."

Finally, it was revealed that the Padres tried to add an All-Star outfielder who was recently placed on waivers by the New York Mets. Unfortunately for San Diego, the Baltimore Orioles were higher on the waiver order and acquired him, but new owners José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones approved the $5 million price tag in the event the claim was successful, which is a great sign.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres’ Joe Musgrove Suffers New Setback, Putting Return in Jeopardy

Padres Tried to Add All-Star Outfielder in $5 Million Move

Padres' Manny Machado Wishes He Got More Days Off This Year

Padres Tweets of the Day

They grow up so fast 🥹 pic.twitter.com/d2s8gT2jPt — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 2, 2026

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove has suffered another setback, suddenly putting his 2026 return in jeopardy🚨🚨🚨



Read more below (story in comments)⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mF62zG6LFP — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 2, 2026

Craig Stammen spoke about what he believes has led to Casey Mize's struggles, the road trip overall and Ethan Salas' debut: pic.twitter.com/wpY3cnVQ0Y — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 2, 2026

"You can't take anybody for granted."



The Padres have a tough stretch ahead, and this road trip could be key to look back on when it's all said and done. pic.twitter.com/rhqNs1Dzj1 — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) September 2, 2026

Nando bringing the heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Luxt5juQP9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 2, 2026

Ty France hits his 20th homer of the season!



🎙️ @jesseagler pic.twitter.com/HLuzqJpb6r — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 2, 2026

"This is what you've identified as your strength."@DSmithShow says the Padres need to win more games that they hand off to their bullpen. pic.twitter.com/qkKx7vpSHe — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) September 2, 2026

The Padres tried to add Luis Robert Jr. off waivers, but lost him to the Orioles⬇️⬇️



That would've added $5 million to the Padres' payroll, making it clear the new owners are invested in winning👀👀 pic.twitter.com/1PHQnCwpuQ — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 2, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.