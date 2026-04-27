Padres Notes: Lucas Giolito Injury Update, Manny Machado on Aaron Judge Pursuit, Mason Miller Starter?

The San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 12-7, on Sunday as they split the MLB World Tour: Mexico City Series with the snakes. San Diego fell to 18-9 on the year despite an outpour from the offense and having led 6-0 at one point.

Michael King was dealing on Sunday and tossed eight strikeouts across six innings of work. He allowed one walk and two earned runs on three hits.

Backstop Luis Campusano got the nod behind the plate and started the scoring for the Friars with an RBI double in the second. Manny Machado unleashed a towering 436-foot two-run home run in the third inning, and did it again in the fifth, this time a three-run shot that went 395 feet.

The Diamondbacks answered with a solo shot of their own in the bottom of the frame, and Campusano answered with a solo home run in the sixth, but it was all Arizona the rest of the way to secure the victory.

In other news, Padres right-hander Lucas Giolito didn't have the most ideal first rehab start as a member of the organization. While pitching in Single-A, he left the game after the third inning when he was drilled by a comebacker on the hand.

He provided an update on how he was feeling.

Additionally, Machado spoke on his team's pursuit of MVP Aaron Judge in 2022. The third baseman spoke on what it would have taken to get Judge out of New York Yankees pinstripes and into Padres pinstripes.

Finally, it is no secret that Mason Miller is untouchable on the mound as the most feared closer in the game of baseball, but the right-hander recently spoke to On SI's Noah Camras regarding a potential transition to the starting rotation.

“I think I’ve been in the gray area of like, I looked at myself as a starter for so long, for so much of my baseball life," Miller said. "But with the success I’ve had recently and with [Robert] Suarez ultimately leaving this past year, I kind of felt like that was the right path for me right now."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Lucas Giolito Drilled by Comebacker in First Start With Padres Organization

Manny Machado Details Padres' Pursuit of Aaron Judge

Padres’ Mason Miller Gives Clear Answer on Potentially Transitioning to Starting Pitcher: Exclusive

Padres Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Ty France Out After 2-HR Game

Padres Tweets of the Day

Manny a lo profundo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S68hdnuqjl — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 26, 2026

MANNY MACHADO DOES IT AGAIN!! pic.twitter.com/liXAnbAzb2 — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) April 26, 2026

송성문 선수 메이저리그에 온 것을 환영합니다! pic.twitter.com/MBFvIUcMX7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 26, 2026

Hasta la muerte. pic.twitter.com/oETUdbB1SX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 26, 2026

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