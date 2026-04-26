Padres Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Ty France Out After 2-HR Game

The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-4, in Saturday's Mexico City Series opener. On Sunday, they'll look to sweep the quick two-game series over their National League West rival, and win their seventh consecutive series.

The Padres (18-8) sit alone in first place in the NL West. The Diamondbacks (14-12) sit in third place behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Michael King is taking the mound for the Padres against right-hander Ryne Nelson of the Diamondbacks.

King is off to a great start in 2026, going 3-1 with a 2.28 ERA. He has 26 strikeouts but has struggled with walks, allowing 14 free passes across his 27.2 innings.

He's found ways to limit the damage, though, putting the Padres in position to win his last three outings.

As for Nelson, he has a 6.97 ERA across 20.2 innings this year. He was in the midst of a good start to the season — sporting a 3.54 ERA through 20.1 innings — until his most recent start, in which he was shelled for eight runs on eight hits while recording just one out against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Nelson will look to quickly put that start behind him as he's now facing a high-powered Padres offense in the high elevation of Mexico City. He'll hope things don't get out of hand as they did for him in last weekend's start against Toronto.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, 1B Miguel Andujar, DH Luis Campusano, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Andujar is in the lineup at DH with Sheets playing first base, meaning Ty France is on the bench after his two home runs on Saturday.

Campusano is catching King (as he has all year), meaning Freddy Fermin is on the bench.

How to Watch Padres vs Diamondbacks on Sunday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, April 26 is 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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