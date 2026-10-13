Padres Notes: Michael King Addresses Opt Out, Craig Stammen’s Rooting Interest, New Owners Plans

The San Diego Padres had arguably their best regular season from Michael King followed by a postseason that was, without a doubt, his best work. The 2026 campaign, however, could be his last in San Diego if he opts out of the next two years and $58 million due on the remainder of his contract.

King had the most starts (32), highest bWAR (4.3) and most innings (185) of his career during the regular season, all while posting a 3.21 ERA. Of his 14 total innings this postseason, he had a 0.64 ERA, and even earned the save during Game 3 of the National League Division Series on one day of rest.

The right-hander spoke on San Diego feeling like home, and hoping to continue upon his past three successful seasons as a Padre.

"This is where we started a family," King said. "We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."

In other news, manager Craig Stammen casually revealed who he is rooting for to win the World Series. Since one of the four remaining teams is still a division rival, it can be assumed that he is riding with one of the other three choices.

Finally, right-hander Joe Musgrove spoke on his expectations of Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones and how they will spend this offseason. After the Friars' untimely NLDS exit, the 33-year-old hurler thinks that they will make another run next season with a rejuvenated roster.

“They’ve got our full support, and we know that they’re all about winning this thing,” Musgrove said. “So, we expect some moves in the offseason. You know: Revamp the group, get the pieces that we need and come back and make another run at it.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres’ Michael King Addresses Potentially Opting Out of Contract, Becoming Free Agent

Padres' Craig Stammen Casually Revealed Who He's Rooting For to Win World Series

Padres Star Expects New Owners to Be Aggressive This Offseason

How Padres Helped Dodgers Face Jacob Misiorowski in NLCS Game 1

Padres Tweets of the Day

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts credited the Padres for LA's game plan against Brewers star Jacob Misiorowski in NLCS Game 1👀👀



Misiorowski didn't get out of the 5th inning⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NtXa5zttHP — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 12, 2026

Pads could of beat this Dodgers team 0 cap — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) October 12, 2026

Bradgley Rodriguez at 22 is already a DAWG, let’s make you a 2027 All-Star!! pic.twitter.com/vlejf274zg — Padres Burner (@Padres_Burner69) October 12, 2026

PADRES 2026 REGULAR SEASON STAT LEADERS 📊



🏆 AVG: Fernando Tatís Jr. — .289

👀 OBP: Fernando Tatís Jr. — .358

💪 SLG: Fernando Tatís Jr. — .470

💣 HR: Manny Machado — 30

🔥 RBI: Manny Machado — 91

⚾ 2B: Fernando Tatís Jr. — 32

⚡ 3B: Jackson Merrill — 5

🚶 BB: Xander Bogaerts… pic.twitter.com/7S2XTIED99 — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 12, 2026

Padres ownership proved this was because San Diego fans were treated poorly by the Spanos family



If you treat fans well, attendance will show



Padres have had top 3 attendance since 2021, and ranked the best playoff atmosphere in MLB



Padres ownership proved Spanos was the issue https://t.co/el5hKppF0k — Padres Farm (@Pads1818) October 12, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen seems to have a clear rooting interest in the NLCS and World Series⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7PPirFL9fL — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 12, 2026

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