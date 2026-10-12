Padres’ Michael King Addresses Potentially Opting Out of Contract, Becoming Free Agent

San Diego Padres ace Michael King addressed the possibility of opting out of his contract this winter.

King is entering the potential second year of a three-year, $75 million. He's due $58 million over the next two years if he doesn't opt out.

However, King was blunt when talking about his future with the Padres, calling his option a "future decision" in the immediate aftermath of Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

"This is where we started a family," King said. "We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."

King completed his third season in San Diego and his eighth overall in MLB. The 31-year-old right-handed pitcher had one of his best seasons, proving he can be not only a reliable piece in a rotation, but a true ace for a contender.

In a career-high 32 starts, King posted a 3.21 ERA, 159 strikeouts and a 1.17 WHIP in 185 innings.

How Important is Retaining Michael King?

The New York native was as reliable as a pitcher can be, especially for a Padres rotation that was decimated by injuries.

The Padres leaned heavily on their elite bullpen because of the question marks and injuries in the rotation. King was the only starter to complete five innings during the team's playoff run.

King is set to enter his age-32 season, but the question is with what team? He will be a hot commodity this winter if he opts out, ranking among the more highly-touted pitchers along with Tarik Skubal, Trevor Rogers and Freddy Peralta.

The 31-year-old has a chance to opt out, and that will likely be the case. However, that doesn't mean that San Diego will not be in the running to retain him.

Bringing back King is crucial for the Padres rotation. Outside of him, there are a ton of question marks. Walker Buehler will also be a free agent after he had a revival-type season with the Padres.

Pitchers Griffin Canning and Lucas Giolito have mutual options that will likely be declined, and Joe Musgrove returned in the playoffs, but his health hasn't been on his side for the past two seasons.

The Padres finished with a 91-71 record in 2026, second in the National League West for the third consecutive season. They'll look to finally win the NL West for the first time since 2006 — but need to fill a starting rotation to make that a reality.

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