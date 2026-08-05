Padres Notes: Nick Pivetta Injury Update, 2 Players Demoted, AJ Preller Tried to Make One More Trade

The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-4, on Tuesday evening and improved to 59-55 on the year. They trail Arizona by one game for the final wild-card spot.

Before the game, there was a concerning development with right-hander Nick Pivetta during his first rehab start at Single-A. Just 14 pitches into his outing, he abruptly left the mound and went straight to the dugout.

While it looked bad in real time, manager Craig Stammen provided an update on Pivetta ahead of the Padres' game, saying the right-hander was able to throw a bullpen after exiting the mound and felt better.

"He felt a little bit of tightness in his elbow, but then he was also able to catch his breath and then go throw 30 pitches underneath the stadium in the batting cage," Stammen said. "So take that for what it's worth."

In other news, a catcher and a left-handed pitcher were both demoted on Tuesday. Ahead of the major move, Stammen spoke on how the decision was anything but straightforward.

“We will lose at least two guys off the roster, which is going to be a very difficult decision,” Stammen said. “It’s going to be a very difficult conversation for me, because I can’t think of one person on this roster that hasn’t put their career on the line or their physical health on the line to help our team win, which is pretty darn amazing.”

The reason for the demotions was to make room for the new additions on the Padres after another memorable trade deadline from president of baseball operations AJ Preller. In fact, Preller revealed that there were still more deals that were drawn up but weren't executed ahead of Monday at 3 p.m.

“There were a lot of different combinations we looked at,” Preller said to a conference call to reporters after the deadline. “We’ve talked about improving the offense with a left-handed bat and improving the rotation. We looked at ideas that would have helped us on the offensive end and on the pitching side, but ultimately they didn’t line up with what we felt was good for the Padres now or in the future.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres’ Nick Pivetta Abruptly Exits Rehab Game With Apparent Injury in Concerning Development

Padres Manager Hints at 'Difficult' Conversations With Roster Move Looming

Padres Tried, Failed to Address One Key Issue at Trade Deadline

Padres Announce Casey Mize and Robbie Ray Debut Dates, Nick Pivetta Injury Update

Former Padres Outfielder Suddenly Retires at 36

Padres Could Move Fernando Tatis Jr. to Infield Full-Time

Padres Trade Deadline Grades: AJ Preller Does it Again With Season-Altering Additions

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres RHP Nick Pivetta abruptly exited his first rehab start with an apparent injury🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



This didn't look good...⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/l3r4o7CHL8 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 4, 2026

Gage Workman speaks with the media after joining the Padres: "I'm excited to be a Padre." pic.twitter.com/jb1x8Q0Cvg — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 4, 2026

The Padres were listed as a Winner of the trade deadline per @espn.



“The Padres, despite one of the weakest farm systems in the majors, managed to acquire Casey Mize and Robbie Ray to fix a rotation that had been starting JP Sears, Kyle Hart and reliever Bradgley Rodriguez.” pic.twitter.com/pGPXKObVm9 — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) August 4, 2026

Craig Stammen on Nick Pivetta:



"He felt a little bit of tightness in his elbow, but then he was also able to catch his breath...and then go throw 30 pitches underneath the stadium in the batting cage."



Stammen says they'll see how Pivetta feels tomorrow and assess from there. — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) August 4, 2026

It's a credit to AJ Preller for how he handles trade deadlines with what he is given. pic.twitter.com/0XJNHPUQcI — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) August 4, 2026

It was Joe’s Show in Lake Elsinore #EmbraceTheStorm🌩️ pic.twitter.com/JwgOlyCkrH — Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) August 4, 2026

Casey Mize on joining the Padres:



"Feels very good. I'm very excited to be here. Chasing a championship, and got a really good group here...I'm excited to be a part of it."



Mize spoke with reporters earlier inside the clubhouse ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/U3MuoLsyZf — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 4, 2026

A NL evaluator on Padres GM AJ Preller:



“He’s constantly hustling and trying to find a way to get better or cut his losses. I don’t know him, but from what I hear he has a high bar and wants accountability.



When something is short of his standards he wants answers and holds… pic.twitter.com/K9ZwybCKjh — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) August 4, 2026

Loud ovation for Joe Musgrove after he retires the side in the first pic.twitter.com/cKSUQRMZby — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) August 4, 2026

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