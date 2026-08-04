Padres Could Move Fernando Tatis Jr. to Infield Full-Time

The San Diego Padres like what they've seen out of right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who's shown his versatility this season by making 41 appearances as the team's second baseman.

The 27-year-old began his career in the infield, making a majority of starts at shortstop before his year-long absence in 2022 due to injury and PED suspension.

In order to accommodate incoming infielder Xander Bogaerts and to protect Tatis' surgically repaired shoulder and wrist, he moved to the outfield after making his return in 2023.

Overall, his defensive performance at second base hasn't been extraordinary, with an average fielding percentage and minus-2 defensive runs saved above average. On the flip side, he's a Platinum Glove winner in right field.

However, it's Tatis' offense when playing second base that has caught the Padres' attention.

"Most in the Padres organization agree that the focus required being in the infield and the challenge of playing a new position was beneficial for Tatis at the plate," Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune wrote.

In the 41 games Tatis has played second base, he's batting .325 with four home runs, 11 RBIs and an 139 OPS+, meaning Tatis has an OPS 39% better than league average. As an outfielder, Tatis has made 76 appearances with a .257 batting average, four home runs and a below-average OPS.

The Padres infield is crowded, which could prevent Tatis from moving to second base or shortstop for now. Bogaerts is an expensive option at shortstop, and one the Padres will have to field for at least the remainder of this season before potentially trying to trade him in the offseason.

However, Tatis could make the switch to the infield full time in 2027. According to Acee, "Tatis moving back to the infield full-time is a real possibility in the future."

“You’re always playing out those things,” Stammen said in response. “And those are offseason conversations that are maybe worth talking about where someone plays and where you want them for the next season.”

Tatis' focus, however, is on this season as the Padres fight to stay alive in the National League wild-card race.

After Monday's series-opening loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Padres are 58-55, two games back of the Philadelphia Phillies and Diamondbacks in the wild-card race.

The Padres have three more games to chip into the Diamondbacks' lead — and if they win all three, they'd pass them and move into a wild-card spot.

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