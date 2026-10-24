Padres Notes: SD Signs Pitcher, World Series Player to Sign, Crucial Offseason Incoming

The San Diego Padres made their first signing of the offseason recently, and the price it took to get him has finally been revealed.

The Friars inked a minor league deal with a 20-year-old pitcher from Japan with a reported $300,000 signing bonus. The 6-foot-3 hurler has a splitter, multiple breaking balls and a fastball velocity reported at 96 mph in Japan.

Speaking of starting pitching, there is a player currently competing in the World Series that would be an excellent addition to the team. The impending free agent did not have a great start to the 2026 campaign, but has been lights out since the trade deadline, establishing himself as a player who can contribute to a championship team.

Finally, players who are able to make an instant impact to an October-ready roster are the exact kind of acquisitions the Padres need to make this offseason. There are plenty of reason why this can be the most crucial offseason in recent memory, but perhaps one of the most important is that it is the first for new owners Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano.

After purchasing the franchise for close to $4 billion earlier this year, there is an expectation that there will be more financial support this offseason compared to past years. However, that has not yet been confirmed.

Regardless of how much support there is from ownership, stars of the team have already expressed their support for the new duo, and know that both sides' goals are aligned for the future. Right-hander Joe Musgrove, who made his season debut during the wild-card round after having last played in the 2024 postseason, spoke on the team looking forward to what this offseason may hold.

“They’ve got our full support, and we know that they’re all about winning this thing,” Musgrove said of the new owners. “So, we expect some moves in the offseason. You know: Revamp the group, get the pieces that we need and come back and make another run at it.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Sign 20-Year-Old Pitcher From Japan

One World Series Player Entering Free Agency the Padres Must Sign This Offseason

Why This Could Be the Most Important Offseason Yet for the Padres Front Office

Padres Tweets of the Day

This offseason could be the most important one yet for Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller👀👀



What does your dream offseason look like for the Padres?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3pKj9QME81 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 23, 2026

The Padres’ offseason could hinge on one decision: Michael King.



King has a $28 million player option for 2027, with a $5 million buyout.



If he opts out, San Diego has to decide how aggressively to pursue him on a new deal.



Keeping King would give the rotation a major piece.… pic.twitter.com/rdNRVERTV4 — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 23, 2026

Peter Seidler's blockbuster addition of Manny Machado set the standard in San Diego.@MartyCaswell wants Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano to “go make a SPLASH” in their first offseason leading the Padres. 💰 pic.twitter.com/MC7KDOTNBl — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) October 23, 2026

“Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. are Padres for life. We never think about trading them. They are the founders of the Padres.”



- AJ Preller



(Via @mikedeportes) pic.twitter.com/Q7zEqu1oK0 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 23, 2026

Padres fans stuck with their team despite being down 0-2 in NLDS



You couldn't tell if this was Game 5 or if Padres were down 0-2



dodgers fans failed to sell out every single playoff game in 2026



That's the difference between Padres and dodgers fanspic.twitter.com/ePiNZ4mCYc — Padres Farm (@Pads1818) October 23, 2026

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