Padres Notes: SD Signs Pitcher, World Series Player to Sign, Crucial Offseason Incoming
In this story:
The San Diego Padres made their first signing of the offseason recently, and the price it took to get him has finally been revealed.
The Friars inked a minor league deal with a 20-year-old pitcher from Japan with a reported $300,000 signing bonus. The 6-foot-3 hurler has a splitter, multiple breaking balls and a fastball velocity reported at 96 mph in Japan.
Speaking of starting pitching, there is a player currently competing in the World Series that would be an excellent addition to the team. The impending free agent did not have a great start to the 2026 campaign, but has been lights out since the trade deadline, establishing himself as a player who can contribute to a championship team.
Finally, players who are able to make an instant impact to an October-ready roster are the exact kind of acquisitions the Padres need to make this offseason. There are plenty of reason why this can be the most crucial offseason in recent memory, but perhaps one of the most important is that it is the first for new owners Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano.
After purchasing the franchise for close to $4 billion earlier this year, there is an expectation that there will be more financial support this offseason compared to past years. However, that has not yet been confirmed.
Regardless of how much support there is from ownership, stars of the team have already expressed their support for the new duo, and know that both sides' goals are aligned for the future. Right-hander Joe Musgrove, who made his season debut during the wild-card round after having last played in the 2024 postseason, spoke on the team looking forward to what this offseason may hold.
“They’ve got our full support, and we know that they’re all about winning this thing,” Musgrove said of the new owners. “So, we expect some moves in the offseason. You know: Revamp the group, get the pieces that we need and come back and make another run at it.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Officially Sign 20-Year-Old Pitcher From Japan
One World Series Player Entering Free Agency the Padres Must Sign This Offseason
Why This Could Be the Most Important Offseason Yet for the Padres Front Office
Padres Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.
Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson