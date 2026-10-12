Padres Notes: Ty France Free Agency Intentions, Jason Adam Wants to Return, Offseason Needs Ranked
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The San Diego Padres have quite a few free agency decisions to make this offseason. One name that the Friars should certainly prioritize bringing back is veteran first baseman Ty France, who started the year on a minor league contract and appears extremely interested in returning to the squad (on a major league deal).
“I’ve said it from the beginning. This is where we wanted to be. I love this place. I love this city," France said to the media after Game 4 of the NLDS. "At the end of the day, it’s not entirely up to me. There’s a business side of it. Hopefully we can have those conversations. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”
France quickly emerged as the most consistent hitter on the team in a year where offense was anything but for most of the first half of the campaign. The 32-year-old had a career year in San Diego hitting .295 with 21 home runs and a bWAR of 4.5, both of which were the highest in his eight-year tenure in MLB.
In more news regarding stars wanting to stay in San Diego, right-handed reliever Jason Adam also spoke on wanting to return to the Padres after Game 4's loss.
“I love it here,” Adam said. “I think it’s the best setup in all of baseball, between the fans, the guys in this clubhouse, the coaching staff, life in San Diego. It’s been a privilege to be here the last few years.
"I hope there’s many more.”
Adam finished with a 2.62 ERA across 38 regular season appearances but was sidelined with shoulder complications for nearly three months towards the end of 2026. He allowed just one earned run in four postseason outings as he continued his effective play in relief.
Finally, there are many different areas to address this offseason —and the team at Padres On SI ranked the biggest needs. The Padres desperately need to address the starting rotation, but there are plenty of other areas that the team will need to fix come next year.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres, Ty France Have Mutual Interest in Reunion This Offseason: Reports
Padres All-Star Free Agent Wants to Remain in San Diego for 'Many More' Years
Ranking the Padres' Biggest Offseason Needs
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson