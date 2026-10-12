Padres Notes: Ty France Free Agency Intentions, Jason Adam Wants to Return, Offseason Needs Ranked

The San Diego Padres have quite a few free agency decisions to make this offseason. One name that the Friars should certainly prioritize bringing back is veteran first baseman Ty France, who started the year on a minor league contract and appears extremely interested in returning to the squad (on a major league deal).

“I’ve said it from the beginning. This is where we wanted to be. I love this place. I love this city," France said to the media after Game 4 of the NLDS. "At the end of the day, it’s not entirely up to me. There’s a business side of it. Hopefully we can have those conversations. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

France quickly emerged as the most consistent hitter on the team in a year where offense was anything but for most of the first half of the campaign. The 32-year-old had a career year in San Diego hitting .295 with 21 home runs and a bWAR of 4.5, both of which were the highest in his eight-year tenure in MLB.

In more news regarding stars wanting to stay in San Diego, right-handed reliever Jason Adam also spoke on wanting to return to the Padres after Game 4's loss.

“I love it here,” Adam said. “I think it’s the best setup in all of baseball, between the fans, the guys in this clubhouse, the coaching staff, life in San Diego. It’s been a privilege to be here the last few years.

"I hope there’s many more.”

Adam finished with a 2.62 ERA across 38 regular season appearances but was sidelined with shoulder complications for nearly three months towards the end of 2026. He allowed just one earned run in four postseason outings as he continued his effective play in relief.

Finally, there are many different areas to address this offseason —and the team at Padres On SI ranked the biggest needs. The Padres desperately need to address the starting rotation, but there are plenty of other areas that the team will need to fix come next year.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres, Ty France Have Mutual Interest in Reunion This Offseason: Reports

Padres All-Star Free Agent Wants to Remain in San Diego for 'Many More' Years

Ranking the Padres' Biggest Offseason Needs

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres breakout star Bradgley Rodriguez had a message for the fans after the team's loss to the Brewers in the NLDS⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hnFelJdw3o — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 11, 2026

When players like Ty France, Michael King, Adrian Morejón & Jason Adam publicly state that this is where they want to be, you do your best keep them. High quality players & people are to be greatly appreciated. — Vince Lupo (@vince_lupo) October 11, 2026

DYK: Fernando Tatis Jr. is the fastest player in MLB history to reach both 20 HR/20 SB (97 games) and 50 HR/50 SB (224 games) for his career.



In 2026, Tatis and Pete Crow-Armstrong were the only players with 25+ HR and 35+ stolen bases.



In the 2026 World Baseball Classic,… pic.twitter.com/gVCaJE48AV — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2026

The Padres All-Star free agents wants to remain in San Diego for "many more" years👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TQ1Pbmf7th — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 11, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most electric players in baseball.



The defense. The power. The swagger. The big-moment ability.



Padres fans are lucky to watch this guy every day.



What’s your favorite Tatis moment in a Padres uniform? pic.twitter.com/RmpEx4mbBh — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 11, 2026

The Padres and Ty France reportedly have mutual interest in a return next year👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CbwLKyilJl — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 12, 2026

If new owners ask Preller to focus the spending on pitching , could this be a realistic Line up for 2027?



Tatis RF

Harris (RHP) / Taylor (LHP) - LP

Machado 3B

Merrill CF

France 1B

Sheets (RHP) / Campy (LHP)

Xander SS

Salas / Fermin C

Rengifo / Crony 2B — SD Padres News Network (@padres_network) October 11, 2026

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